Ceipal Promotes Finance and Operations Executive Dennis Farkos to President and Chief Financial Officer

"As President and Chief Financial Officer, I'm committed to ensuring operational excellence across our company that will enable our team to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers." -Dennis Farkos, Ceipal Post this

"Dennis has been a tremendous leader since he joined Ceipal in February 2023 as Chief Financial Officer," said Penakalapati. "He has strong business acumen and a people-first leadership approach, which will ensure that our entire team is set up for long-term success. His financial and operational expertise will help Ceipal continue to grow rapidly as we meet our business goals for 2024 and beyond."

Farkos has more than two decades of experience growing venture-backed technology companies. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Panopto, Carnegie Innovations, and Confluence. He has also been recognized for his achievements and was once named "CFO of the Year" by the Pittsburgh Business Journal.

"Ceipal is uniquely positioned within the staffing software sector to achieve strong global growth in the coming year," said Farkos. "Staffing and recruiting firms across the world rely on our seamless, AI-driven software to identify top talent, strengthen candidate relationships, and, ultimately, drive their businesses. As President and Chief Financial Officer, I'm committed to ensuring operational excellence across our company that will enable our team to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers."

For more information about Ceipal, please visit http://www.ceipal.com.

About Ceipal

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development operations in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is a scalable, AI-driven, total talent acquisition and automation platform that provides visibility across all channels and sources while organizing your data into a single talent ecosystem. With the power of advanced automation and artificial intelligence, Ceipal's industry-leading ATS and engagement capabilities empower you to efficiently identify, assess, engage, hire, and onboard the best talent. Ceipal Procurewise, our native and fully integrated VMS platform, provides unmatched capabilities for your HR, corporate procurement teams, and MSPs to source, manage, and engage contingent staffing, direct sourcing, and statement of work vendors and workers. Ceipal enables you to integrate, manage, and improve the entire talent acquisition lifecycle, so you can simplify, scale, and transform any high-growth business into a diverse talent powerhouse.

Media Contact

Scott Montminy, Ceipal, 6175489141, [email protected], https://www.ceipal.com/

SOURCE Ceipal