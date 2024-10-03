Ceipal Ranks No. 4 Software Company in India, No. 74 Globally, in G2's Best Software Awards 2024

Our placement in G2's top 100 software companies worldwide is a testament to our team's dedication and our commitment to building products that truly serve the needs of the staffing and recruiting industry. Post this

"Our placement in G2's top 100 software companies worldwide is a testament to our team's dedication and our commitment to building products that truly serve the needs of the staffing and recruiting industry," said Ceipal Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati. "At Ceipal, we're driven by a people-first approach to AI. This recognition highlights the trust that our customers place in us, and it reinforces our mission to continue enhancing our platform to help recruiters build stronger human connections, backed by the power of AI."

G2's Best Software Companies rankings are based on aggregated data from over 2 million verified customer reviews. Ceipal's focus on automation, AI integration, and delivering meaningful insights for recruiters has helped the company stand out in a crowded market, receiving high satisfaction scores from users across multiple industries.

As Ceipal continues to expand its global footprint, this latest recognition further establishes the company as a leader in the staffing and recruiting technology space. Ceipal's innovative AI solutions are revolutionizing the way staffing professionals work by automating repetitive tasks and enabling them to focus on building relationships with candidates.

For more information on Ceipal's innovative AI solutions, please visit http://www.ceipal.com.

About Ceipal

Ceipal provides AI-powered staffing software that helps staffing, recruiting, and talent professionals work more efficiently while keeping people at the center of their work. With its advanced technology, Ceipal simplifies the process of finding, hiring, and managing talent, allowing teams to focus on making meaningful connections. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is founder-led and has over 500 employees worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.ceipal.com or follow Ceipal on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Steve Vittorioso, Ceipal, 978-875-1297, [email protected], www.ceipal.com

SOURCE Ceipal