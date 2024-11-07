Ceipal Showcases Its New Healthcare Recruitment Platform at Staffing Industry Analysts' Healthcare Staffing Summit

"Ceipal Healthcare offers an integrated solution that betters the entire recruitment process, allowing firms to identify, qualify, and place top talent faster than ever before." Post this

According to SIA, healthcare staffing is expected to grow by more than 6% in 2025, rebounding from declines of 19% in 2024 and 22% in 2023. As healthcare staffing professionals face widening talent gaps, regulatory complexities, and rising competition for skilled professionals, Ceipal Healthcare simplifies operations, allowing staffing firms to place in-demand candidates more quickly and efficiently:

Unified Healthcare Staffing Platform: Resolve inefficiencies of using multiple systems, resulting in greater productivity and reduced operational costs with a single, integrated platform.

Maximized Shift Scheduling for PRN Jobs: Reduce the risk of gaps in coverage and raise overall service quality by ensuring that facilities are consistently and adequately staffed with PRNs.

Automated Credentialing and Compliance: Mitigate human errors in credentialing, ensuring faster, more reliable compliance processes, which leads to quicker placements and better patient care.

Artificial Intelligence-Powered Talent Sourcing: Amplify recruitment speed and accuracy, leading to better talent matches, increased placements, and stronger client satisfaction.

Seamless Invoicing and Billing: Simplify financial management, reducing administrative burdens, speeding up payment cycles, and improving cash flow.

Optimized Workflows: Increase operational efficiency by automating routine tasks, allowing staffing teams to focus on higher-value activities like relationship building and business growth.

Superior Job and Vendor Management: Refine job order management, compliance, and communication with clients and vendors via Ceipal Healthcare's ATS and native VMS, boosting efficiency, enhancing candidate experience, and driving higher client satisfaction through insightful business intelligence tools.

Integrated VMS and Texting Platform: Streamline recruitment by seamlessly integrating with VMS platforms to pull job requisitions into the Ceipal ATS in real-time. Reach out to prospects proactively with the integrated texting platform.

"As healthcare providers continue to face critical talent shortages, staffing firms need tools that enable speed and accuracy in their placements," said Sameer Penakalapati, Founder and CEO of Ceipal. "Ceipal Healthcare offers an integrated solution that betters the entire recruitment process, allowing firms to identify, qualify, and place top talent faster than ever before. We believe this platform will transform how staffing firms operate in the healthcare sector."

Ceipal Healthcare brings disparate staffing workflows into one, easy-to-use platform, enabling recruiters to enhance processes and focus on building relationships. By automating tasks like credential management and pay rate calculations, the platform boosts operational efficiency while ensuring compliance with the healthcare industry's stringent regulations.

"Ceipal Healthcare is a one-stop shop for healthcare recruiting teams," said Deb Browning, President and CEO of Seasoned Recruitment. "Everything that you need to be successful as a healthcare recruiter is right here within the platform. If you're looking for a system that works and grows with you, but also works and takes care of you, Ceipal is definitely it."

"I work with nurses, and nursing requires a lot of licenses and certifications," said Rokhaya Diagne, Business Owner of Tenderpro Staffing. "Ceipal Healthcare automates the entire credentialing process and lets me know when credentials will expire or if candidates don't have required licenses and certifications. Credentialing is no longer a manual task for me, so I'm able to spend more time speaking with candidates. A platform like Ceipal Healthcare that's specifically geared toward healthcare makes your job 10 times easier."

SIA Healthcare Staffing Summit attendees can visit Ceipal at booth No. 506 to see live demos of Ceipal Healthcare and learn how it can reshape healthcare staffing and recruiting. Ceipal is a gold sponsor of SIA Healthcare Staffing Summit.

Ceipal Healthcare is available in North America. For more information about Ceipal Healthcare, please visit the Ceipal Healthcare website.

About Ceipal

Ceipal provides AI-powered staffing software that helps staffing, recruiting, and talent professionals work more efficiently while keeping people at the center of their work. With its advanced technology, Ceipal simplifies the process of finding, hiring, and managing talent, allowing teams to focus on making meaningful connections. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is founder-led and has over 500 employees worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.ceipal.com or follow Ceipal on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Steve Vittorioso, Ceipal, 978-875-1297, [email protected], www.ceipal.com

SOURCE Ceipal