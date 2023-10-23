Ceipal To Exhibit Its AI-Powered Total Talent Acquisition and Automation Platform at NMSDC Annual Conference and ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference

"For more information about Ceipal and to receive a demo of its platform, please visit booth No. 1469-LC at the NMSDC Annual Conference and Exchange or booth No. 518 at the ITServe Alliance Synergy 2023 Conference. Attendees at both events can enter to win Apple AirPods Max headphones." Post this

Ceipal brings applicant tracking system (ATS), customer relationship management (CRM), and vendor management system (VMS) technology together into a comprehensive platform that gives organizations unparalleled talent visibility. It delivers smart, AI-driven technology that improves efficiency and strengthens talent acquisition effectiveness, allowing businesses to grow quickly.

Ceipal recently launched its WhatsApp integration to further increase recruiter productivity and candidate engagement. Ceipal ATS users can connect with candidates directly through WhatsApp conversations that strengthen relationships, improve efficiency, and attract talent faster.

For more information about Ceipal and to receive a demo of its platform, please visit booth No. 1469-LC at the NMSDC Annual Conference and Exchange or booth No. 518 at the ITServe Alliance Synergy 2023 Conference. Attendees at both events can enter to win Apple AirPods Max headphones.

About Ceipal

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development operations in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is a scalable, AI-driven, total talent acquisition and automation platform that provides visibility across all channels and sources while organizing your data into a single talent ecosystem. With the power of advanced automation and artificial intelligence, Ceipal's industry-leading ATS and CRM capabilities empower you to efficiently identify, assess, engage, hire, and onboard the best talent. Ceipal Procurewise, our native and fully integrated VMS platform, provides unmatched capabilities for your HR, corporate procurement teams, and MSPs to source, manage, and engage contingent staffing, direct sourcing, and statement of work vendors and workers. Ceipal enables you to integrate, manage, and improve the entire talent acquisition lifecycle, so you can simplify, scale, and transform any high-growth business into a diverse talent powerhouse.

Media Contact

Scott Montminy, Ceipal, 6175489141, [email protected], https://www.ceipal.com/

SOURCE Ceipal