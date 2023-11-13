"Ceipal To Present How Generative Artificial Intelligence Will Supercharge Staffing Firm Growth at TechServe Alliance Executive Summit 2023..." Post this

WHEN:

Wednesday, Nov. 15: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Thursday, Nov. 16: 12 p.m.–1 p.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, 4750 Amelia Island Parkway, Amelia Island, Fla. 32034

WHY: On Nov. 15, Nookala and Montminy will discuss how generative AI will help power staffing firms' success. They will explore the latest technology trends impacting the information technology and engineering staffing industry, fueled largely by AI technology such as ChatGPT.

Attendees will see real-life examples of the transformative potential of these tools and platforms that can propel staffing firm growth and profitability amid an increasingly competitive environment. This can't-miss session—"Accelerating Staffing Firm Success by Leveraging ChatGPT and other Transformative Technologies"—will help attendees gain practical insights and actionable strategies to help elevate their firm's success.

On Nov. 16, Rookala will host a networking roundtable discussion about how ChatGPT will streamline talent acquisition workflows and drive more efficient, data-driven talent selection processes. He'll discuss how ChatGPT will enhance candidate engagement, automate screenings, and create job descriptions and interview questions.

Ceipal is a gold sponsor of TechServe Alliance. To learn more about Ceipal, please visit the Ceipal Lounge, where attendees can enter to win Apple AirPods Max headphones. To join the conversation online, follow @TechServe_Assoc and use #TechServeSummit2023.

About Ceipal

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development operations in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is a scalable, AI-driven, total talent acquisition and automation platform that provides visibility across all channels and sources while organizing your data into a single talent ecosystem. With the power of advanced automation and artificial intelligence, Ceipal's industry-leading ATS and CRM capabilities empower you to efficiently identify, assess, engage, hire, and onboard the best talent. Ceipal Procurewise, our native and fully integrated VMS platform, provides unmatched capabilities for your HR, corporate procurement teams, and MSPs to source, manage, and engage contingent staffing, direct sourcing, and statement of work vendors and workers. Ceipal enables you to integrate, manage, and improve the entire talent acquisition lifecycle, so you can simplify, scale, and transform any high-growth business into a diverse talent powerhouse.

