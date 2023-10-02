Ceipal To Showcase Its AI-Powered Total Talent Acquisition and Automation Platform at the American Staffing Association's Staffing World 2023

New ChatGPT, LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect Integrations Help Increase Recruiter Productivity and Efficiency

WHO: Ceipal, the industry-leading, AI-powered total talent acquisition and automation platform

WHAT: American Staffing Association's Staffing World 2023, Booth No. 616

WHEN:

-Tuesday, Oct. 3: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. ET

-Wednesday, Oct. 4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

-Thursday, Oct. 5: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. ET

WHERE: Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S. College St., Charlotte, N.C. 28202

WHY: Ceipal, the industry-leading, AI-powered total talent acquisition and automation platform, will exhibit its solutions at the American Staffing Association's Staffing World 2023. Ceipal brings applicant tracking system (ATS), customer relationship management (CRM), and vendor management system (VMS) technology together into a comprehensive platform that gives organizations unparalleled talent visibility. It delivers smart, AI-driven technology that improves efficiency and strengthens talent acquisition effectiveness, allowing businesses to accelerate their growth.

Ceipal recently launched new ChatGPT and LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect integrations to maximize productivity and efficiency. The ChatGPT integration allows Ceipal users to harness artificial intelligence to create boolean searches for jobs, interview questions and answers to screen talent, and job descriptions. The LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect integration enables recruiters and staffing professionals to hire more qualified candidates faster. It gives Ceipal users the ability to conserve time and streamline the recruiting workflow by integrating consistent, real-time data from LinkedIn Recruiter into the Ceipal ATS.

For more information about Ceipal and to receive a demo of its AI-powered total talent acquisition and automation platform, please visit booth No. 616, where attendees can enter to win Apple AirPods Max headphones. To join the conversation online, follow @StaffingTweets and use #StaffingWorld.

About Ceipal

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development operations in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is a scalable, AI-driven, total talent acquisition and automation platform that provides visibility across all channels and sources while organizing your data into a single talent ecosystem. With the power of advanced automation and artificial intelligence, Ceipal's industry-leading ATS and CRM capabilities empower you to efficiently identify, assess, engage, hire, and onboard the best talent. Ceipal Procurewise, our native and fully integrated VMS platform, provides unmatched capabilities for your HR, corporate procurement teams, and MSPs to source, manage, and engage contingent staffing, direct sourcing, and statement of work vendors and workers. Ceipal enables you to integrate, manage, and improve the entire talent acquisition lifecycle, so you can simplify, scale, and transform any high-growth business into a diverse talent powerhouse.

