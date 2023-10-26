Ceipal To Sponsor Staffing Industry Analysts' Healthcare Staffing Summit 2023

"Please visit kiosk K, where attendees can network with the Ceipal team, discuss healthcare staffing trends, and learn how Ceipal can help them." Post this

WHAT: Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Healthcare Staffing Summit 2023

WHEN:

Wednesday, 11/1: 6:15 p.m.–7:30 p.m. PT

Thursday, 11/2: 8 a.m.–7 p.m. PT

Friday, 11/3: 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. PT

WHERE: Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, Nev. 89135

WHY: Ceipal, the industry-leading, AI-powered total talent acquisition and automation platform, will exhibit at SIA's Healthcare Staffing Summit 2023. Ceipal brings applicant tracking system, customer relationship management, workforce management, and vendor management system technology together into a comprehensive platform that gives organizations unparalleled talent visibility. It delivers smart, AI-driven technology that improves efficiency and increases talent acquisition effectiveness, enabling businesses to grow quickly.

Ceipal is a bronze sponsor of Healthcare Staffing Summit. For more information about Ceipal, please visit kiosk K, where attendees can network with the Ceipal team, discuss healthcare staffing trends, and learn how Ceipal can help them.

To join the conversation online, follow @hcstaffsummit and use #HCStaffSummit.

About Ceipal

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development operations in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is a scalable, AI-driven, total talent acquisition and automation platform that provides visibility across all channels and sources while organizing your data into a single talent ecosystem. With the power of advanced automation and artificial intelligence, Ceipal's industry-leading ATS and CRM capabilities empower you to efficiently identify, assess, engage, hire, and onboard the best talent. Ceipal Procurewise, our native and fully integrated VMS platform, provides unmatched capabilities for your HR, corporate procurement teams, and MSPs to source, manage, and engage contingent staffing, direct sourcing, and statement of work vendors and workers. Ceipal enables you to integrate, manage, and improve the entire talent acquisition lifecycle, so you can simplify, scale, and transform any high-growth business into a diverse talent powerhouse.

