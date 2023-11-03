Ceipal's Applicant Tracking System Named a 'Leader' in G2's Fall 2023 Report

Ceipal... is the backbone for the recruiting industry." —Vikas T., Technical Recruitment Specialist, Mid-Market User. Post this

"We enjoy hearing powerful stories from our customers about how our innovative platform has made a profound business impact," said Ceipal Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati. "Our customers are at the center of every new feature and functionality that we bring to market. We want to make their work easier and help them identify top talent well before the competition. Our G2 rankings are not only a testament to our

outstanding customer satisfaction, but also our dynamic platform."

The following customer reviews contributed to Ceipal's category leadership across G2:

"It is one of the most helpful tool[s] for the recruiter. It is the beautiful forest for hunting and also it gives good candidates for the most wanted role. It is helpful to find the right candidate."—Abinaya A., Technical Recruiter, Enterprise User

"The user interface is intuitive and user-friendly, allowing our team to navigate the various features and functionalities easily. From posting job openings to managing candidates' pipelines, Ceipal ATS simplifies every step of the recruitment journey. The customizable workflows have enabled us to tailor the system to our specific needs, ensuring that our unique processes are well-represented."—Leo Thomas R., Technical Recruiter, Mid-Market User

"Overall Ceipal makes it easy for us to find genuine talent with a good match. In a way, it is the backbone for the recruiting industry."—Vikas T., Technical Recruitment Specialist, Mid-Market User

"One of the standout features of Ceipal ATS is its comprehensive set of features that greatly enhance the hiring process. From resume parsing and job posting to candidate sourcing and interview scheduling, Ceipal ATS covers all the essential functionalities needed for efficient recruiting. This saves significant time and effort for recruiters and hiring managers by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows."—Dhananjay J., Small Business User

The G2 Fall 2023 Report is based on G2's unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time, pulling in user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The Best Software Companies Awards are determined by combining satisfaction and market presence scores for each provider.

About Ceipal

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development operations in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is a scalable, AI-driven, total talent acquisition and automation platform that provides visibility across all channels and sources while organizing your data into a single talent ecosystem. With the power of advanced automation and artificial intelligence, Ceipal's industry-leading ATS and CRM capabilities empower you to efficiently identify, assess, engage, hire, and onboard the best talent. Ceipal Procurewise, our native and fully integrated VMS platform, provides unmatched capabilities for your HR, corporate procurement teams, and MSPs to source, manage, and engage contingent staffing, direct sourcing, and statement of work vendors and workers. Ceipal enables you to integrate, manage, and improve the entire talent acquisition lifecycle, so you can simplify, scale, and transform any high-growth business into a diverse talent powerhouse.

