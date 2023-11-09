Ceipal's Applicant Tracking System Wins Three TrustRadius 2023 Best of Awards

"Ceipal ATS earned these awards based entirely on customer feedback. Customers are delighted with the feature set, the simple workflow, and the good value for the price." Post this

The following verified customer reviews contributed to Ceipal's recognition:

"We regularly use Ceipal ATS, which proves highly beneficial for quick candidate identification through their name, email, contact number, and skills. It simplifies applicant tracking, enables one-click mass email communication, and provides easy access to various job portals. Ceipal ATS also allows us to effortlessly post job openings. We can set up interviews easily using the Ceipal ATS."—Team Lead, Information Technology, Enterprise User.





"I am using Ceipal ATS in my current organization for the recruitment purpose. It helps me to find the best candidates for the requirements, which I get from the client. I use Ceipal ATS to track the details of the candidates and details of requirements, which I post on Ceipal. Ceipal helps me to maintain the record of the candidates, which are uploaded to it. It has a wide scope for me. I can say this is the best ATS I ever used during my recruitment career."—Team Lead, Human Resources, Mid-Market User.





"In our organisation, we mostly use Ceipal ATS for finding candidates and we can find every detail which we need to reach any candidate at a single place. We also have personal dashboard[s], which [are] integrated in the HOME PAGE, where our company can track every employee['s] performance easily."—Manager, Information Technology, Small Business User.

"Ceipal ATS achieved exceptional honors, securing first place in all three Best of Awards in the Applicant Tracking category," said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. "Ceipal ATS earned these awards based entirely on customer feedback. Customers are delighted with the feature set, the simple workflow, and the good value for the price."

To qualify for the TrustRadius Best of Awards, Ceipal needed to source at least 10 reviews between January and September 2023. Ceipal was then selected based on key insight statistics: "Best Value for Price," "Best Feature Set," and "Best Relationship" per category. As needed, the TrustRadius research team provided additional vetting via textual review analysis. Ceipal's newest review volume was also heavily weighted during the process.

Ceipal's AI-powered ATS delivers high-quality, diverse talent and seamlessly integrates into workflows so staffing and recruiting professionals can quickly identify and place top candidates. For more information about Ceipal, please visit http://www.ceipal.com.

About Ceipal

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development operations in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is a scalable, AI-driven, total talent acquisition and automation platform that provides visibility across all channels and sources while organizing your data into a single talent ecosystem. With the power of advanced automation and artificial intelligence, Ceipal's industry-leading ATS and CRM capabilities empower you to efficiently identify, assess, engage, hire, and onboard the best talent. Ceipal Procurewise, our native and fully integrated VMS platform, provides unmatched capabilities for your HR, corporate procurement teams, and MSPs to source, manage, and engage contingent staffing, direct sourcing, and statement of work vendors and workers. Ceipal enables you to integrate, manage, and improve the entire talent acquisition lifecycle, so you can simplify, scale, and transform any high-growth business into a diverse talent powerhouse.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Media Contact

Scott Montminy, Ceipal, 6175489141, [email protected], https://www.ceipal.com/

SOURCE Ceipal