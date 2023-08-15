CEIS, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital, continues growth with acquisition of IEM Energy Consultants

Elie P. Azar, Chief Executive Officer of White Wolf, commented "We are excited to begin our partnership with the IEM team and expand CEIS's offerings in operations and maintenance services for leading plant operators nationally". Tweet this

Jeff Fassett, President of IEM, said "We are extremely excited to be part of the CEIS platform. We share a common vision of expanding and improving the services we provide to our clients and continuing to grow market share. Our future is promising, and we look forward to expanding the platform together with White Wolf. "

Rob Shepard, Vice President of IEM, added "The partnership with CEIS will serve to strengthen and broaden our service offering to our clients. IEM has experienced exceptional growth over the last 5 years and joining forces with White Wolf and CEIS will allow us to continue that growth and better enable us to provide exceptional service to our clients."

Elie P. Azar, Chief Executive Officer of White Wolf, commented "We are excited to begin our partnership with the IEM team and expand CEIS's offerings in operations and maintenance services for leading plant operators nationally. The CEIS platform has quickly grown into a full-service partner for our clients and is increasingly viewed as the partner of choice for founders in the critical energy infrastructure sector."

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About CEIS

CEIS was formed by White Wolf Capital to partner with and acquire U.S. based companies focused on providing human capital solutions and operations & maintenance services to power generation customers, including utilities, nuclear facilities, and government agencies that in general have revenues of $10 million to $100 million. For further information, please visit: www.ceis.com

About IEM

IEM Energy Consultants, LLC is a leading provider of owners' engineering, operations, maintenance, outage planning, and construction & asset management consulting services for power generation owners, investors, and operators across the United States. For further information, please visit: www.iemenergy.com

About White Wolf Capital Group

White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on making direct and indirect investments in leading North American middle market companies.

White Wolf seeks private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense.

White Wolf also looks to invest with other private fund managers as a limited partner. In general, targeted investment candidates are North American focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market.

For further information, please visit https://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

White Wolf's office locations include Miami, Chicago, Montreal, and New York City.

Contact:

White Wolf Capital Group

Elie P. Azar, Chief Executive Officer

305-605-8888

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jonathan Satter, White Wolf Capital Group, 1 5616620290, [email protected], www.whitewolfcapital.com

SOURCE White Wolf Capital Group