Celebrate 29 Years of Salsa Dance, Rhythm and Passion: SalsaCrazy's Anniversary Gala at Dance Fridays, December 1st, 2023

The 29th-anniversary party promises to be a culmination of nearly three decades of passion, energy, and the vibrant spirit of the social salsa dance and music community.

Event Details:

Date: 12/01/2023

Time: 8p for dance lessons, followed by dancing

Venue: Dance Fridays

Address: 550 Barneveld, San Francisco, CA , 94124

SalsaCrazy has been a constant in the worldwide salsa scene, and an institution in the San Francisco Bay Area dance, fostering a community of dancers, instructors, and enthusiasts who share a common love for salsa dance and music. The anniversary celebration aims to bring together individuals of all levels, from beginners to seasoned dancers, for an evening of joy, connection, and, of course, sensational salsa music.

Highlight of the Event:

Social and fun Dance Lessons: Whether you're a seasoned dancer or a complete beginner, join in the fun with step by step dance lessons led by expert instructors. Learn the latest moves and add flair to your salsa repertoire. Get dancing for the holidays. There is no dance partner nor experience required.

SalsaCrazy Founder, Evan Margolin expresses his excitement about the upcoming celebration, saying, "It's been an incredible journey over the past 29 years, and we are grateful to have touched so many lives, and for the endless support of the salsa dance community. This anniversary is not just about celebrating the past but also looking forward to the future of salsa dancing and the wonderful passion and connections it brings. We remain steadfastly committed to promoting social salsa dance and amazing music."

Renowned for their groundbreaking high-quality dance instruction, SalsaCrazy has taught many hundreds of thousands of students globally, in person, online and with DVDs. helping to popularize salsa dance across diverse communities. Their innovative teaching methods, including acclaimed online courses and instructional DVDs, have set new standards in both dance education and educational technology (ie pioneering online video instruction).

SalsaCrazy's impact extends beyond the dance floor. They have been instrumental in organizing major events and festivals, bringing together dancers, musicians, and enthusiasts from around the world. Their collaborations with esteemed dance companies and cultural organizations have enriched the salsa scene, fostering a spirit of unity.

Tickets for the SalsaCrazy 29th Anniversary Party are available at https://www.dancefridays.fun/schedule-tickets . Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a historic celebration that promises to be a night to remember.

About SalsaCrazy:

Founded in 1994, SalsaCrazy is a visionary trailblazer in the world of salsa dancing. With a direct mission to spread the joy of salsa and dance, the organization has been a driving force in building a vibrant and inclusive salsa community throughout the world. Featuring dance events, classes, travel and cruises, festivals, bestselling DVDs and online resources, there's no other dance community like it, SalsaCrazy continues to inspire and connect salsa enthusiasts around the globe.

FAQs

Q: Can anyone attend the SalsaCrazy 29-Year Anniversary Party?

A: Yes, the anniversary party is open to everyone, from seasoned salsa dancers to beginners and enthusiasts. Since this is a nightclub dance venue, you must be 21+ with a legal physical ID.

Q: How can I purchase tickets for the event?

A: Tickets can be purchased online through the official SalsaCrazy website or at the venue on the day of the event.

Q: Are there dance lessons available for beginners at the anniversary party?

A: Absolutely! Fun and social dance lessons led by expert instructors are part of the celebration, catering to dancers of all levels.

Q: Can I share the press release on social media?

A: Yes, please feel free to share the press release on your social media platforms to spread the excitement.

Q: Is there a dress code for the SalsaCrazy 29-Year Anniversary Party?

A: While there's no strict dress code, attendees are encouraged to dress in festive and comfortable attire suitable for dancing.

