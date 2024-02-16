Celebrate 35 Years of Cybersecurity Innovation at SANS Orlando 2024: An Unmissable Convergence of Learning and Certification Excellence

Night Talk by Stephen Sims: Hear from Stephen Sims, a renowned expert in the AI field, as he discusses the impact of AI on the cybersecurity threat landscape and how attackers are using AI to better their tooling and evasion techniques and speed up their time to find and weaponize exploits. Post this

As SANS commemorates its 35th anniversary, attendees will be part of a historic event that not only reflects on past achievements but also looks forward to the future of cybersecurity. The event promises a comprehensive agenda filled with sessions designed to provide practical, actionable knowledge.

Why Attend SANS Orlando 2024?

Total Immersion Training: Experience interactive sessions and hands-on labs that simulate real-world cybersecurity scenarios. From beginner to advanced levels, every course is designed to provide skills that go beyond the basics.

Courses Aligned with GIAC Certifications: Specialize in the skills most sought after by employers. Achieve certifications that validate your expertise in critical areas such as offensive security, cyber defense, cloud security, and more.

A Special Night Talk by Stephen Sims: Do not miss the opportunity to hear from Stephen Sims , a renowned expert in the field, as he discusses the impact of AI on the cybersecurity threat landscape. This talk will include insights into the GMLE (GIAC Machine Learning Engineer), showcasing the pinnacle of solving real-world cyber security problems using Machine Learning.

Exclusive Sessions on Certifications and Career Advancement: Highlighting the event is a panel discussion on the critical importance of certifications in shaping the future of cybersecurity careers. Additionally, a session dedicated to demystifying the GIAC certification process and CPEs (Continuing Professional Education Credits) will provide invaluable insights for both new and seasoned professionals.

"I am excited to hear what this panel has to share about how to build up your career in cybersecurity," said Ed Skoudis, President of SANS Technology Institute. "We'll delve into some deep topics useful for everyone from people who are new to cyber all the way to industry veterans and everyone in between. I promise — I'll push the panel to offer practical, real-world tips that will help us all grow our careers, including credentials in cybersecurity."

Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Register now for SANS Orlando 2024 and be part of a unique event combining rigorous training with celebrating a 35-year legacy of cybersecurity excellence. Remember to use code "LIVEQ124" by February 28, 2024, to save $600 on all 4–6-day courses. Whether you choose to join in person or live online, your journey toward cybersecurity mastery awaits.

Register today: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/2024/

