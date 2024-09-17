Celebrate Active Aging Week 2024: Honoring the vital role of older adults in our communities

"Each year we look forward to participating in and hosting local Active Aging Week community events throughout the nation as we know firsthand how important it is to celebrate older adults while promoting the health benefits of staying active and connected to others." Post this

"Active Aging Week is more than just a celebration; it's a movement that recognizes the vital role older adults play in our society," says Colin Milner, CEO of ICAA. "We encourage everyone to join us in this week of events, not just to participate, but to honor and support older adults in leading vibrant, active lives."

"This is the seventh year for Humana to serve as a proud sponsor of Active Aging Week," said Catherine Field, Medicare Divisional President at Humana. "Each year we look forward to participating in and hosting local Active Aging Week community events throughout the nation as we know firsthand how important it is to celebrate older adults while promoting the health benefits of staying active and connected to others."

Get Involved

Whether you're an organization looking to host an event, or an individual interested in participating, there are many ways to get involved:

Host an Event: Organizations of all types are encouraged to become host sites. From wellness workshops to social events, there are countless ways to participate.

Join the Celebration: Find events in your area and participate in activities that promote health, wellness, and community engagement.

Spread the Word: Share your experiences and celebrate the older adults in your life on social media using #ActiveAgingWeek2024.

Active Aging Week is a powerful reminder of the strength, resilience, and vibrancy of our older population. It's an opportunity for communities to come together, celebrate, and promote positive perceptions of aging.

For more information on how to participate or host an event, visit www.activeagingweek.com or email [email protected]

About Active Aging Week, presented by Humana

www.activeagingweek.com

Active Aging Week, established by the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) in 2003, is an annual weeklong campaign dedicated to celebrating the positive aspects of aging and promoting the benefits of leading an active, healthy lifestyle regardless of age or health status. Presented by Humana, the event showcases the abilities of older adults and their valuable contributions to society, while also highlighting role models who lead the way in active aging.

The overarching goal of Active Aging Week is to challenge society's negative perceptions of aging by demonstrating that individuals over 50 can thrive in all areas of life, including physical, social, spiritual, emotional, intellectual, vocational, and environmental domains. Host organizations—including senior living communities, fitness centers, health clubs, and community groups—organize a wide range of accessible, fun, and inclusive events tailored to older adults. These activities, often provided at little or no cost, are designed to encourage older adults to engage in wellness activities and exercise in safe, supportive environments.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

The International Council on Active Aging, a leader in the active aging movement, is dedicated to supporting professionals who develop wellness environments and services for older adults. ICAA's mission is to promote active aging as a solution to improving the quality of life for older adults and to enhance business success.

