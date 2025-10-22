Celebrate Capoeira, Community, and Culture at ABADÁ-Capoeira San Francisco's 2025 Batizado on October 26

"A capoeira batizado brings together not just capoeiristas, but families, artists, and our broader community," said Marcia Trielder, a.k.a., Mestra Cigarra. "It's an invitation for all to witness and take part in this living art form that connects people across cultures and generations." Post this

"A capoeira batizado brings together not just capoeiristas, but families, artists, and our broader community," said Marcia Trielder, a.k.a., Mestra Cigarra. "It's an invitation for all to witness and take part in this living art form that connects people across cultures and generations."

The batizado is a cherished capoeira tradition that formally welcomes beginners into the capoeira community and into the school. Rooted in Afro-Brazilian culture, the batizado is both a ceremonial rite of passage and a public celebration of a student's journey.

For continuing students, the batizado is a joyful moment of reflection and recognition, as they are awarded a new cord to represent their evolving skills, knowledge, and contributions. It is a moment to honor persistence, discipline, and personal growth through capoeira's blend of martial arts, dance, music, and cultural tradition..

When: October 26, 2025 from 1:00-3:30pm

Where: ACSF, 3221 22nd St., San Francisco, CA 94110

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.abada.org/batizado-graduation/

About ABADÁ-Capoeira San Francisco (ACSF)

ABADÁ-Capoeira San Francisco (ACSF) preserves, develops, and shares the Afro-Brazilian art of Capoeira with integrity, and cultivates, engages, and supports cultural practitioners and artists. By exploring creative ways of sharing cCapoeira and related arts, ACSF remains a pioneering force in the preservation and development of Brazilian arts.

Founded in 1991 by master artist Márcia Treidler, ACSF uses capoeira arts to enrich, strengthen, and uplift under-resourced communities, and as a catalyst to build a healthy, just, and vibrant society in which people feel connected to and responsible for their community.

ACSF continues its commitment to providing accessible, inclusive, culturally authentic programs and apprenticeships taught by highly skilled artists.

ACSF shares its name and philosophy with ABADÁ-Capoeira—the Brazilian Association for the Support and Development of the Art of Capoeira—founded in 1988 by Mestre Camisa, in Brazil. ABADÁ-Capoeira has independent branches in 80 countries.

For more information about ACSF, visit http://www.abada.org/.

Media Contact

Michelle Sieling, ABADA Capoeira San Francisco, 1 (415) 206-0650, [email protected], abada.org

