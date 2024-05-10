Celebrate Cuban Mamis with Special Mother's Day Offers from HablaCuba.com

This Mother's Day, HablaCuba.com invites everyone to go beyond the typical gifts. Dive into their special offers and let your words—and data—cross the distances to embrace those wonderful Cuban mamis with calls that carry laughter, updates, and a dash of Cuban zest.

ATLANTA, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Mother's Day approaches, HablaCuba.com is excited to announce exclusive offers designed to keep families connected across miles and make the occasion memorable. Unlike the ephemeral gifts of flowers and chocolates, the impact of a heartfelt phone call remains, particularly when it's to the incredible Cuban mamis who blend love with just the right amount of persuasive charm.

Special Offers to Celebrate Mother's Day:

Budget-friendly connections: Get 2500 CUP plus Unlimited Data for just 500 CUP.

More love, more talk: Enjoy 3500 CUP plus Unlimited Data for 700 CUP.

Max connectivity: Avail 5000 CUP plus Unlimited Data for 1000 CUP.

Loyalty rewards:

Long-standing customers are not forgotten. Those who have previously taken advantage of HablaCuba.com's offers will enjoy the above rates with the added benefit of no fees on recharges of 1000 CUP or more.

Bonus offer:

Receivers of an international recharge of 500 CUP or more will see their main balance increase sevenfold, coupled with unlimited data usage from midnight to 7 a.m. for 30 days. Customers with an active previous promotional offer will experience an even greater boon, receiving twelve times the recharge amount on their main balance.

For instance, a customer who previously participated in a promotional offer and recharges with 500 CUP will see a significant increase to 6000 CUP on their main balance, in addition to enjoying unlimited data during nighttime hours, valid for 30 days.

This Mother's Day, HablaCuba.com invites everyone to go beyond the typical gifts. Dive into their special offers and let your words—and data—cross the distances to embrace those wonderful Cuban mamis with calls that carry laughter, updates, and a dash of Cuban zest.

About HablaCuba.com

HablaCuba.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.

Media Contact

Ecaterina Ilis Lia, HablaCuba.com, +1678 528 0398 x 3040, [email protected], www.hablacuba.com

