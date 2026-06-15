For families searching for the best family vacation spots near Chicago, Volo Museum is hosting its Father's Day Fest on June 20 and 21, featuring animatronic dinosaurs, classic car exhibits and hands-on entertainment for every age.

VOLO, Ill., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Father's Day weekend, Chicago-area families have a chance to step into a world where prehistoric creatures and classic muscle cars share the same address. Volo Museum is hosting its Father's Day Fest on June 20 and 21. The two-day celebration positions the museum among the best family vacation spots near Chicago, with immersive exhibits, free parking, on-site dining and complimentary admission for children 4 and under.

What Makes Volo Museum One of the Best Day Trips From Chicago With Kids?

Volo Museum brings three distinct attractions together on a single campus, making it one of the most unique family vacation ideas in Illinois for families planning day trips from Chicago with kids. Jurassic Gardens immerses visitors in a prehistoric landscape populated with lifelike animatronic dinosaurs, while the main museum highlights classic automobiles, pop culture history and a military combat zone.

The Titanic Experience rounds out the campus, guiding guests through authentic artifacts and the human stories behind the famous shipwreck. According to Volo Museum, the campus delivers "one-of-a-kind entertainment exhibits" spanning classic automobiles, pop culture history and a prehistoric landscape where animatronic creatures roam. Multi-attraction passes, which include next-day free return admission, are available online alongside single-attraction ticket options.

What Is Happening at Father's Day Fest This Year?

The Father's Day Fest runs both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with exhibits and Jurassic Gardens open throughout the weekend. On Saturday, June 20, Power Wheels Drag Racing returns to the grounds. The crowd-pleasing event transforms the open space into a miniature race day for younger attendees.

Families can also save on admission by visiting the museum's website for available online discount offers. Reserve tickets for the Father's Day Fest and start planning a day the whole family will remember.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to common questions about family-friendly activities and vacation spots near Chicago.

What are the best family vacation spots near Chicago for Father's Day?

Volo Museum in Volo, Illinois, is one of the Chicagoland area's most distinctive family destinations, offering three immersive attractions on a single campus that appeal to every generation. The Father's Day Fest on June 20 and 21 makes this weekend an especially compelling time to visit.

Where can families take a short vacation close to Chicago?

Located in Volo, Illinois, Volo Museum offers a half-day or full-day experience for families looking for a meaningful getaway close to Chicago without an overnight stay. Free parking and on-site dining make the logistics straightforward from the start.

What should families know before planning a day trip from Chicago with kids?

Volo Museum is open daily, with last admittance at 4 p.m., and offers multiple ticket tiers to accommodate a range of budgets. Children 4 and under are admitted free, and seasonal programming, such as the Father's Day Fest, gives families a reason to return throughout the year.

About Volo Museum

Volo Museum is a family-friendly destination in Volo, Illinois, featuring the museum, Jurassic Gardens and the Titanic Experience. The campus includes an antique mall, on-site dining, free parking and year-round events for visitors of all ages. For tickets, hours and event information, visit volofun.com.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Volo Museum, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://volofun.com/attractions/

SOURCE Volo Museum