Celebrate 'Earth Day the Native Way' at Seminole Okalee Indian Village and Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum April 14 & 16

Cultural Dances, Gardening Workshops, Tribal Crafts and Demonstrations.
CLEWISTON, Fla., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annual "Earth Day the Native Way" celebration will feature two free, family-friendly events on Tuesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Seminole Okalee Indian Village in Hollywood, Fla., and Thursday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum on the Big Cypress Indian Reservation in Clewiston, Fla.
"Earth Day the Native Way" offers attendees a unique opportunity to experience Indigenous culture firsthand while learning about sustainable practices and the deep connection between Native communities and the environment.
These free, family-friendly events honor nature and Indigenous heritage through immersive cultural performances, traditional crafts, and local vendors.
Attendees will enjoy gardening workshops with Tree Amigos Growers, beekeeping with Alonso Apiaries, and Erika Tommie's dreamcatcher workshops. Guests can also savor Seminole frybread while experiencing unique artist soundscapes and non-profit educational activities.
On April 14 at the Seminole Okalee Indian Village, attendees can witness the Ameyal Mexican Cultural Organization's vibrant Aztec dancing and history workshops.
Both locations will feature Polynesian Proud hula dancing, Pharoah's Wildlife Kingdom, Go Native Now, Tony Duncan Productions, and legendary ambassador Billy Walker, who will lead the unifying Friendship Dance and a Swamp Cabbage demonstration.
On April 16, the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum will also offer free admission for self-guided tours, allowing guests to further explore the richness of Seminole culture and environmental stewardship.
Teachers and school groups are encouraged to attend and can RSVP in advance by contacting Education Coordinator Abena Robinson at [email protected].
For more information, please visit https://www.ahtahthiki.com/earthday/ or call (863) 902-1113.
About Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum
The Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum opened in 1997 and is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Situated in the Everglades on a 66-acre with an expansive mile-long boardwalk through a stunning cypress dome on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation, the museum offers more than 5,000 square feet of gallery space. Exhibits feature rare artifacts and lifelike dioramas that depict Seminole life at the turn of the century. In 2009, the Museum became the first tribally governed museum to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. For more information, visit www.ahtahthiki.com and follow the museum on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum is located at 34725 W. Boundary Road, Clewiston, Florida.
Media Contact
Melissa Tommie, Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, 1 9542148192, [email protected], www.ahtahthiki.com
Melissa Tommie, Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, 1 8639021113, [email protected], Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum
SOURCE Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum
Share this article