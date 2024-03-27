Celebrate Gizmo's Birthday With up to 35% Off St. Maarten Stays at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort!

With a personality as vibrant as her tropical-colored feathers, Gizmo the macaw is a true icon on St. Maarten. Meet Gizmo in person and celebrate her 30th trip around the sun with 35% off your trip to St. Maarten this June. A week full of fun festivities await you at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort! Post this

"After I brought her to Little Bay in 1993, Gizmo quickly became an integral part of the resort. She's always stealing hearts, and sometimes food. To celebrate her 30th birthday, we're throwing a week-long bash not just for Gizmo, but for all our amazing guests who've shared in her antics over the years. And, it wouldn't be a celebration without a promotion!"

Meet Gizmo in person and celebrate her 30th trip around the sun with 25, 30, or 35% off your trip to St. Maarten this June 1 – 8. A week full of fun activities and Gizmo-themed events and foods awaits you at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay, including lively parties and family-friendly activities. Expect lots of live music, all-day drink specials, a fun mixology lesson, numerous kids' crafts, Gizmo trivia, and of course, a major birthday party with complimentary birthday cake and tons of exclusive prizes.

Plus, new direct flights to St. Maarten are available through Frontier Airlines just in time for this celebration. With promo code SPRING24, you can save:

Up to 25% when booking 1 – 3 nights

Up to 30% when booking 4 – 6 nights

Up to 35% when booking 7+ nights

To get in on the fun and add a budget-friendly vacation to their Easter baskets, travelers can book from now through May 2 for travel between June 1 – June 8, 2024. Room-only and all-inclusive options are available at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and the upper-tier Oceans at Divi Little Bay. To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials and use promo code SPRING24. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts' St. Maarten location is poised on an illustrious private peninsula and provides a wide variety of on-site amenities, including fabulous freshwater pools, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, restaurants with mouthwatering menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, and a full spa. Ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement, or families who need room to spread out in large suites, Divi Resorts checks all of the boxes!

About Divi Resorts:

With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with a collection of seven premium resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com

