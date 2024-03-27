Celebrate Gizmo's Birthday With up to 35% Off St. Maarten Stays at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort!

Kick off the first week of June with celebrations and major vacation savings with rates starting at just $230 per night!
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Divi Little Bay Beach Resort on St. Maarten, there is a guest who's stayed on the resort — eating and sleeping wherever she pleases, free of charge — for over 30 years. She's entertained staff, guests, and even the Dutch military, and brought much-needed joy to everyone during and after a devastating hurricane. The resort even named the beloved Gizmo's Bar & Grill after her. Her name is Gizmo, but most who have met her refer to her as the Divi Diva, and for good reason!
With a personality as vibrant as her tropical-colored feathers, Gizmo is a red-and-green macaw who is regarded as a true icon on the resort by both staff and guests alike. Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts, reminisces fondly about his journey with Gizmo: "She came into my life as a tiny hatchling, barely feathered, and needing delicate care. I hand-fed her with a syringe, and now she's living the resort life, demanding ice in her water and sunbathing by the pool!
"After I brought her to Little Bay in 1993, Gizmo quickly became an integral part of the resort. She's always stealing hearts, and sometimes food. To celebrate her 30th birthday, we're throwing a week-long bash not just for Gizmo, but for all our amazing guests who've shared in her antics over the years. And, it wouldn't be a celebration without a promotion!"
Meet Gizmo in person and celebrate her 30th trip around the sun with 25, 30, or 35% off your trip to St. Maarten this June 1 – 8. A week full of fun activities and Gizmo-themed events and foods awaits you at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay, including lively parties and family-friendly activities. Expect lots of live music, all-day drink specials, a fun mixology lesson, numerous kids' crafts, Gizmo trivia, and of course, a major birthday party with complimentary birthday cake and tons of exclusive prizes.
Plus, new direct flights to St. Maarten are available through Frontier Airlines just in time for this celebration. With promo code SPRING24, you can save:
- Up to 25% when booking 1 – 3 nights
- Up to 30% when booking 4 – 6 nights
- Up to 35% when booking 7+ nights
To get in on the fun and add a budget-friendly vacation to their Easter baskets, travelers can book from now through May 2 for travel between June 1 – June 8, 2024. Room-only and all-inclusive options are available at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and the upper-tier Oceans at Divi Little Bay. To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials and use promo code SPRING24. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).
Divi Resorts' St. Maarten location is poised on an illustrious private peninsula and provides a wide variety of on-site amenities, including fabulous freshwater pools, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, restaurants with mouthwatering menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, and a full spa. Ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement, or families who need room to spread out in large suites, Divi Resorts checks all of the boxes!
About Divi Resorts:
With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with a collection of seven premium resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com
Sale Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/specials
Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.
Media Contact
Jolee Sullivan, Divi Resorts, 9194192039, [email protected], diviresorts.com
SOURCE Divi Resorts
Share this article