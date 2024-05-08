Celebrate Global Traveler's 12th Annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards

GT fetes the winners at a celebration on May 16th

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Traveler, the source for luxury travelers, will celebrate the winners of its 12th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards at a gala on May 16, 2024, at The Union League of Philadelphia. Global Traveler is part of FXExpress Publications, Inc.'s family of brands, which also includes globaltravelerusa.com, trazeetravel.com and whereverfamily.com. The winners of the Leisure Lifestyle Awards were announced in the May Leisure Travel Issue and will be officially released on May 10.

Global Traveler conducted a survey of its readers July 15, 2023–March 8, 2024, with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel. The survey ran in the magazine, as an insert to subscriber copies, as a direct mail questionnaire, online and was emailed.

Join us to celebrate the winners at The Union League of Philadelphia, 140 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA, 19102, on May 16, 2024, 6 – 9 p.m. RSVP at globaltravelerusa.com/lla-rsvp/.

For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.

About Global Traveler

With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MRI Simmons, GT readers have an average net worth of $2 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average 18 domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (18 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 80 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average 210 nights per year. Special editions complement monthly issues. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.

About globaltravelerusa.com

globaltravelerusa.com offers unique daily content catering to the lifestyle and travel interests of premium travelers who fly all over the world for business and pleasure. A host of positions, including banners, sponsored content and specialty takeovers, are available. Other digital editorial e-newsletters include eFlyer, Global Traveler slideshow, GT Week in Review and Issue Preview. Custom e-newsletters, such as Publisher's Picks, GT on the Go and Premium eDeal, are available for advertisers.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.

