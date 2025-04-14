Celebrate Laboratory Medical Professionals Week with Exclusive Offers and Expert Insider Tips from MedLearn Publishing

MedLearn Publishing is celebrating Laboratory Medical Professionals Week to empower lab professionals and ease the burden of today's top industry challenges, including widespread staffing shortages and limited access to specialized education.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every year, billions of medical tests are performed in the United States, informing patient care and contributing to the health outcomes of hundreds of millions of Americans. Our healthcare system cannot survive without the dedicated, highly trained, behind-the-scenes professionals who make up the laboratory worker community. April 20–26 is Laboratory Medical Professionals Week (MLPW); a time reserved to honor the commitment of these professionals and recognize the critical role they play in the health of every patient across the nation.

To honor their essential contributions, MedLearn Publishing is celebrating MLPW with two exclusive offers for April—designed to empower lab professionals and ease the burden of today's top industry challenges, including widespread staffing shortages and limited access to specialized education.

1). April 14–17: Enter to win a giveaway for an exclusive Laboratory All-Access Pass. Click the link during this week to enter. According to nationally renowned coding, compliance, and billing subject matter expert Robin Miller Zweifel, BS, MT(ASCP), the All-Access Pass offers "coding and billing education written in a concise summary that translates guidelines so they can be applied by professionals who did not receive this information during their schooling or training. Laboratory and pathology coding is one of the few (maybe only) specialties where there is no coding credential to assess or measure the knowledge of the person responsible for coding and billing of the service."

2). April 20–25: Get 20% off all lab products with the code LABWEEK25. No matter the size of your team, the budget of your facility, or whatever your educational gaps may be, we have an educational resource that will fit your needs. Shop during Laboratory Professionals Week for this exclusive offer.

Why Celebrate Lab Week?

"Most patients will never meet the laboratory technologist or the pathologist who delivers a critical diagnosis—but without them, there would be no diagnosis," said Zweifel. "The real diagnostic evaluation happens once the patient's specimen arrives inside the laboratory behind the closed doors that hide a busy group of people, instruments, and microscopes. This once-a-year celebration provides a reminder to techs, pathologists, support staff and the patient of the importance of laboratory science on providing the critical information that determines a patient's diagnosis and guides treatment plans."

Especially in 2025, with the industry facing severe staffing shortages and a shrinking pipeline of trained talent, Lab Week also calls attention to the need for accessible, high-quality training and education that translates into accurate coding reimbursement and better patient outcomes.

About the Laboratory All-Access Pass

More than just a subscription, MedLearn's Laboratory All-Access Pass is a comprehensive resource hub built to support coders, technologists, and administrators, week after week. Benefits include:

• CEU opportunities for multiple credentials

• Unlimited access to eBooks, live/on-demand webcasts, and newsletters

• Cloud-based resources with searchable functions

• Updates on new content and events

• Discounts on print editions

• Scalable for teams of all sizes

When stressing the value of education for career success and coding accuracy, Zweifel expressed that, "The CPT® and ICD-10-CM guidelines for laboratory and pathology are not components of the standard education and training program for certified coders. Documentation, coding, or billing are not integrated into the professional programs for technologists or pathologists. Yet, at some point in their career, a laboratorian or physician (pathologist) is going to be asked to confirm that the work performed is sufficiently documented to support a billed charge. If that person has not been previously exposed to CPT or ICD-10 guidelines, even the most intelligent scientist is going to be challenged to correctly answer the question."

Exclusive Education Continues into May

On May 7, 2025, subject matter expert Robin Miller Zweifel, BS, MT(ASCP), will guide you through the steps of a due diligence audit—including how to evaluate revenue trends, test utilization, compliance risks, correct CPT coding, and accurate charge capture practices. You'll also learn best practices for work queue management, how to correlate coding guidelines with documentation requirements, validate charge capture processes, and more. This webcast is also included in our All-Access Pass. Join us for "Laboratory State of the Union: Protect Revenue with Due Diligence" to discover essential professional tips.

Join Us This April in Celebrating Laboratory Professionals Week—because behind every accurate test result is a highly skilled lab professional making your healthcare happen.

About MedLearn Media

MedLearn is a trusted leader in healthcare coding and compliance solutions, dedicated to helping professionals navigate complex regulations with ease. Through our brands, including MedLearn Publishing, RACmonitor, and ICD10monitor, we deliver cutting-edge resources to help providers navigate complex regulatory, coding, and compliance challenges.

