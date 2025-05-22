Celebrate Memorial Day Savings with TopCashback's Mega Deal May

Get ready for Mega Deal May at TopCashback.com—a month-long celebration featuring one exclusive, can't-miss cash back deal each day from top brands like Stanley, Anthropologie, and more. With new offers dropping daily and lasting just 24 hours, savvy shoppers won't want to miss a single deal.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and TopCashback.com, the USA's most generous cash back website, is excited to announce the launch of Mega Deal May—a month-long celebration of exclusive, high-value offers spotlighting some of the most popular brands among members.

Throughout the month of May, TopCashback is featuring one MEGA deal per day, with elevated cash back rates on beloved retailers across categories including fashion, travel, health, and everyday essentials. From household names to niche favorites, these daily deals are designed to give members unbeatable value on the brands they already love.

Some of the offers that have already run included limited-time boosts from Stanley, Expedia, Crocs, and New Balance —but there's still plenty to look forward to. Upcoming deals will include exciting offers from brands such as CVS, Anthropologie, Timberland, and many more.

"Mega Deal May is our way of celebrating the brands our members shop with the most—and giving them even more value in return," said Nicole Gorbunoff, Head of U.S. Marketing. "These are truly can't-miss deals that change every day, so we're encouraging our members to check back often throughout the month."

Each daily deal is live for 24 hours only and, exclusively available through TopCashback.com. New and existing members alike can take advantage of these limited-time offers simply by logging into their account and activating the featured promotion.

To view today's Mega Deal and explore the rest of the month's offers, visit https://www.topcashback.com/blog/mega-may-cash-back/.

Terms and conditions apply.

Media Contact

Destiny Chatman, TopCashback USA, 1 9737443778, [email protected], https://www.topcashback.com/

SOURCE TopCashback USA