Celebrate National Carousel Day with Dentzel Carousel That Is More Than 100 Years Old

The grand opening of the Carousel Wishes and Dreams exhibit at The Children's Museum took place in the winter of 2000. This permanent, whimsical exhibit, designed to captivate visitors of all ages, perfectly aligns with the museum's mission to ignite joy, wonder, and curiosity by creating powerful memories and experiences for children and adults.

At the heart of the museum, on Level 4, lies one of its greatest treasures. The main mechanism was carefully lowered through the roof in 1975. Ever since, young and old alike have been mesmerized by the carousel's starry lit sky and surroundings, brought to life with fiber-optic lighting and a restored holiday-window display from a historic downtown Indianapolis department store.

Visitors can navigate a mirror maze that incorporates carnival mirrors, helping young guests develop problem-solving and directional skills while having a blast. Hidden nooks and crannies throughout the exhibit reveal delightful activities and artifacts for all ages. The exhibit also boasts a puzzles and games area designed to enhance thinking skills and encourage cooperative play. Other highlights include:

A tree house adventure

A walk-in kaleidoscope that surrounds visitors with vibrant colors

A playhouse set in a garden that transforms with the seasons

Most of the artifacts are cherished playthings from the past and present, including pieces generously donated by Frank and Theresa Caplan.

Adding to the exhibit's magic, the children's book "Carousel to the Stars" was published to commemorate the gallery. Featuring poetry, illustrations, and a brief history of the Carousel, this book honors past museum president Mildred S. Compton, whose visionary leadership preserved this treasure for future generations. The book's whimsical narrative captures the Carousel's timeless charm: "'Round and 'round with the sound of the wind, Up and down and around once again. Cheers and laughs echo as we spin, 'Round and 'round and 'round."

The renovation of the Carousel gallery, part of the museum's 75th birthday celebration, coincided with the international year of the Carousel. This exhibit continues to enchant visitors, ensuring that the magic of the Carousel Wishes and Dreams lives on for years to come and will be a key focus of the museum's centennial in 2025.

Visit the Carousel Wishes and Dreams exhibit today and embark on a journey of nostalgia, fun, and learning for the next century!

