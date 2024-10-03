Celebrate National Pierogi Day with Free Samples and Special Promotions at Pierogi One

Don't miss your chance to be part of this year's biggest pierogi celebration!

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pierogi One invites the community to celebrate National Pierogi Day on Tuesday, October 8th, with exciting promotions honoring these beloved Eastern European dumplings. Located at 900 Biscayne Blvd, Pierogi One welcomes food enthusiasts and pierogi lovers alike to indulge in a day filled with flavor.

Special Promotions:

Free Pierogi Samples: Throughout the day on October 8th , guests can enjoy complimentary samples of handcrafted pierogies, featuring a variety of unique and unconventional fillings that showcase a modern twist on traditional Polish and Eastern European cuisine. The free samples include three pieces of pierogi: spicy beef, cheese and potatoes, and shrimp and scallops.

, guests can enjoy complimentary samples of handcrafted pierogies, featuring a variety of unique and unconventional fillings that showcase a modern twist on traditional Polish and Eastern European cuisine. The free samples include three pieces of pierogi: spicy beef, cheese and potatoes, and shrimp and scallops. Buy One Pierogi, Get One Free Dessert or Beverage: From Tuesday, October 8th to Sunday, October 13th , customers can purchase any pierogi and receive a free dessert or beverage, including a glass of wine or beer, per order. This is the perfect opportunity to experience the full menu while treating themselves to something sweet or refreshing.

Originating from Central and Eastern Europe, the pierogi has a rich history that dates back to the 13th century. Known as the "Eastern European dumpling", pierogies are traditionally made from unleavened dough and filled with a variety of ingredients, ranging from savory potatoes and cheese to sweet fruits. This comfort food symbolizes home-cooked meals and family gatherings. At Pierogi One, the team takes pride in crafting pierogi using all-natural ingredients, free from preservatives and artificial flavors.

In addition to pierogies, Pierogi One offers a selection of Central and Eastern European classics, including Schnitzel with German Potato Salad, Stuffed Potato Pancakes, Polish sausage, and Red Borscht, among others.

The team at Pierogi One looks forward to celebrating National Pierogi Day and showcasing why it is a cherished gem in the neighborhood!

For more information on Pierogi One and these exciting promotions, please visit https://pierogione.com/. Follow Pierogi One on Instagram at @pierogi_one for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of festivities.

Media Contact

Samantha Silveira, AMWPR, 1 (212) 542 3146, [email protected], https://www.amwpr.com/

SOURCE Pierogi One