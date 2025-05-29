Celebrate PlayCleanGo® Awareness Week with NAISMA June 7-14, 2025

"Preventing the spread of invasive species starts with each of us," said Christie Trifone Millhouse, Executive Director of NAISMA Post this

Whether you're hiking, biking, boating, or horseback riding, you have the power to help prevent the spread of harmful invasive species. PlayCleanGo® encourages everyone to:

Play in your favorite outdoor spaces,

Clean your boots, gear, and pets before and after exploring, and

Go protect native ecosystems by preventing the spread of non-native plants, insects, and diseases.

"Preventing the spread of invasive species starts with each of us," said Christie Trifone Millhouse, Executive Director of NAISMA. "During PlayCleanGo Awareness Week, we have a unique opportunity to empower outdoor enthusiasts with simple, effective actions to protect the landscapes we love. By cleaning gear, our pets, and staying informed, we can stop invasive species before they spread. Together, we can safeguard our ecosystems, ensuring that future generations can enjoy healthy, thriving natural areas."

This year's campaign will feature a variety of tools and events to engage the public, including a social media toolkit, educational content, boot brush giveaways, and events hosted by PlayCleanGo® partners across North America. Outreach materials are available in English, Spanish, and French to support broader regional engagement. Visit PlayCleanGo.org to learn more and to access the 2025 social media toolkit.

How You Can Participate:

Share your invasive species prevention efforts using #PlayCleanGo and #PlayCleanGoWeek on social media.

Host or attend an invasive species removal event.

Order handheld boot brushes or merchandise from the NAISMA Shop. Special offer: Buy One Boot Brush, Get One 50% off during PlayCleanGo Awareness Week.

Encourage your community to install a boot brush station, post trail signage, and promote invasive species prevention using the example proclamation.

As this year's taglines remind us, "Together we can prevent the spread of invasive species" and "All of us can protect our favorite places." By taking action—big or small—we can protect the outdoors for generations to come.

About NAISMA:

The North American Invasive Species Management Association is a network of professionals supporting science-based invasive species management, prevention, education, and policy across North America. Learn more at www.naisma.org.

Media Contact

Christie Trifone Millhouse, North American Invasive Species Management Assoc, 1 770-324-3842, [email protected], North American Invasive Species Management Assoc

SOURCE North American Invasive Species Management Assoc