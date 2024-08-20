Celebrate Precision with the SOLA BIG RED Anniversary Edition

To celebrate 75 years of precision and excellence, SOLA is excited to unveil the limited BIG RED Anniversary Edition, showcasing the heritage and high standards that have defined our brand since its founding.

AURORA, Ill., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To celebrate 75 years of precision and excellence, SOLA is excited to unveil the limited BIG RED Anniversary Edition. This special edition level features a striking 48" red profile and proudly displays the iconic 1949 SOLA logo, showcasing the heritage and high standards that have defined our brand since its founding. Crafted with exceptional quality and precision in Austria, the BIG RED Anniversary Edition embodies our commitment to superior craftsmanship and advanced features, catering to both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

Key Features

Enhanced Accuracy: The patented SOLA FOCUS vials deliver better, faster, and more accurate readings. With a measuring tolerance of 0.0003 in./in. in standard position and 0.0005 in./in. in inverted position, this level ensures the highest measuring accuracy in both orientations.

Durability: The break-resistant acrylic block vials, complete with a magnifying lens that enhances visibility by 60%, come with a Limited Lifetime Warranty, ensuring long-term reliability.

Optimized Readability: Improved visibility in dim light conditions is achieved through the optimized SOLA luminous backing, making it easier to take readings in challenging environments.

Superior Stability: Constructed with an extra-strong aluminum profile and reinforced ribs, the BIG RED Anniversary Edition provides maximum stability during use.

Protection Against Damage: Shock-absorbing 2-piece end caps protect the level from impact, ensuring it remains undamaged and accurate.

Ergonomic Design: The coated aluminum profile is both robust and easy to handle. The milled measuring surface and two handles add to its convenience and precision.

Availability

The BIG RED Anniversary Edition will replace the standard BIG RED 48" level (LSB48) from September to December, while stocks last.

Company Origins. SOLA in 1949

SOLA's remarkable journey began in 1949 in the attic of the home of founder Ing. Guido Scheyer in Götzis, Austria. During the post-war years, Scheyer passionately crafted the company's first spirit level—the NT4 inclinometer made of wood. This initial development was carried out in collaboration with Mr. Sottopietra and Mr. Latzel. The initials of these pioneering figures gave rise to the SOLA brand name, which has since become renowned worldwide.

www.sola.us

Media Contact

Jude Nosek, Keson LLC, 1 630-820-4265, [email protected], www.sola.us

SOURCE SOLA