Celebrate Self-Care with Rare Cannabinoid Company's Exclusive Offers On CBG, THC, CBC & CBD Gummies & Oils

HONOLULU, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company invites you to indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with their exclusive offers on a wide range of cannabinoid products this month. Whether you're seeking relief from soreness, stress, or simply aiming to elevate your well-being, Rare Cannabinoid Company has something special for everyone.

For those seeking the powerful benefits of CBG (cannabigerol), Rare Cannabinoid Company is offering a compelling Buy One, Get One 50% Off deal on all CBG products. CBG, known for its ability to alleviate discomfort while promoting stress resilience, is available in various forms including:

Extra strength CBG Gummies - Vegan, naturally green-apple flavored hemp gummies contain a very large amount of CBG oil, 30mg, and 10mg CBD oil, per gummy, to relieve soreness, support healthy joints, and promote calm.

THC + CBG Gummies - These hemp gummies contain the same ingredients as the brand's CBG gummies plus 2.5mg Delta-9-THC per gummy. Legal, hemp-derived THC may enhance the relieving properties of the edibles.

CBG oil tinctures - 500mg CBG oil in certified organic MCT coconut oil. Recommended for discomfort relief. Combine with a full or broad spectrum CBD or THC oil for the entourage effect.

CBG + CBD oil tinctures - Equal parts CBG oil and full spectrum Hawaiian CBD in MCT coconut oil, this is a ready-blended whole hemp supplement.

Additionally, customers can enjoy a generous 25% off on the following products:

Rare Hawaiian CBD: Crafted from premium hemp grown on the slopes of Haleakalā Maui , this CBD oil promises to transport you to a tropical paradise, offering a luxurious vacation-like experience in every drop.

CBC + CBD Oil: Combining equal parts CBC cannabinoid (cannabichromene) oil and full-spectrum Hawaiian CBD, this blend is designed to elevate mood and promote a sense of bliss by harnessing the potential of non-psychoactive cannabinoids.

Plus, for those interested in trying products before making a purchase, Rare Cannabinoid Company offers free samples of THC Mood Gummies, as well as CBN Gummies for sleep and CBG Relief Gummies with and without Delta-9-THC. Potential customers simply need to take a one-minute cannabinoid finder quiz and they'll receive a coupon code to claim 10 gummies of their choice (up to $25 value) for free! They just pay for shipping or receive free shipping with a qualifying purchase.

Rare Cannabinoid Company, born out of the esteemed sister brand Hawaiian Choice CBD established in 2017, proudly stands as a Honolulu-based pioneer in offering the largest selection of naturally occurring rare cannabinoids. From a diverse array of rare cannabinoid isolate oils to full-spectrum hemp Delta-9-THC gummies, Rare Cannabinoid Company provides an extensive apothecary tailored to meet your unique needs.

Among their highly sought-after products are extra strength THCV gummies (for energy and appetite control), THC + THCV gummies (blending Delta-9-THC with munchies-defying THCV), THC + CBC Mood Gummies (for blissful elevation), THC + CBC Mood gummy packets, CBD Gummies, and THC + CBN gummies (for deep, dreamy sleep), each meticulously crafted to deliver targeted relief and enhance your overall wellness.

Experience the transformative power of rare cannabinoids and embark on a journey to optimal well-being with Rare Cannabinoid Company. Embrace self-care and seize these exclusive offers while they last!

For more information and to explore the full range of products, visit Rare Cannabinoid Company's official website.

