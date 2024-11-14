Celebrate Small Business Saturday at Worcester's iLAH Jewelry with the Diamond Dash--a scavenger hunt with tattoos, creative challenges, and a 1.50-carat diamond prize!

This Small Business Saturday, iLAH Jewelry, named one of America's Coolest Jewelry Stores, presents the Diamond Dash, a city-wide scavenger hunt in Worcester, MA. Teams of up to three will compete for a 1.50-carat lab-grown diamond and a $600 jewelry credit by completing fun and creative challenges at local businesses. Participants can earn points through challenges like exclusive "Diamond Flash" tattoos, Instagram posts, costume contests, and fitness feats. Local tattoo artist Katie Nowicki will offer exclusive tattoos at iLAH Jewelry. The event takes place on November 30th from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a $20 entry fee per team. Pre-registration is encouraged.

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Small Business Saturday, Worcester will host a thrilling, city-wide scavenger hunt with a grand prize that will have treasure hunters racing to support local businesses. iLAH Jewelry, named one of America's Coolest Jewelry Stores by INSTORE Magazine, invites residents and visitors to compete in the Diamond Dash, where teams of up to three will vie for a 1.50-carat lab-grown diamond and a $600 jewelry credit.

From 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, participants will race through Worcester, completing fun and daring challenges at local bars, restaurants, retail shops, and tattoo studios. This year's hunt includes bold challenges like exclusive "Diamond Flash" tattoo deals offering major point bonuses for the bravest competitors. But don't worry—getting inked is optional for anyone not looking to go under the needle!

Adding to the excitement, iLAH Jewelry will host Katie Nowicki of Iron Horse Tattoo Collective at their store from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Nowicki, a prominent and talented local tattoo artist known for her intricate and creative work, will be on-site to offer exclusive tattoos for participants. iLAH Jewelry is thrilled to collaborate with Nowicki, bringing an artistic touch that underscores the bold spirit of the event.

"We want to offer a fun and exciting reason for people to support local businesses this Small Business Saturday," said iLAH Jewelry owner, ilah Cibis. Known for her popular Instagram scavenger hunts, Cibis is excited to bring this larger event to Worcester. "Whether you're getting a unique tattoo, bar-hopping with friends, or capturing your best moments around town for social media, there's no shortage of ways to win—and you don't need to break the bank to do it."

A Day of Adventure, Community, and Creativity

The Diamond Dash will feature participation from a variety of local businesses, including bars, restaurants, tattoo and piercing studios, and retail shops. In addition to the tattoo challenges, participants can rack up points through costume creativity, travel distance, social media posts, and physical challenges like the "Diamond Push-ups" competition at Evolve Fitness and Training.

With a $20 entry fee per team, this event is designed to be accessible for everyone. "We want to show that our community can be both vibrant and supportive, even without a big budget," Cibis added.

How to Participate:

Entry Fee: $20 per team (up to 3 people)

Age Requirement: 18+ to compete in the scavenger hunt, some challenges and businesses are 21+ only.

Instagram Required: Participants must have an active Instagram account for most challenges.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to support Worcester's small businesses, make lasting memories, and possibly win a gorgeous diamond. Pre-register your team through the Eventbrite page to secure your spot in this unforgettable scavenger hunt!

For more information, please visit

Participating businesses included- Black Rose Tattoo Company, Bri's Sweet Treats, BubbleBee Cafe, Burncoat Center for the Arts Refillery, CC Lowell Art supply, Cordella's Coffee, Crompton Collective, Elegance Worcester Tattoo and Piercing, Erin Gift Store, Evolve Fitness and Training, Forbidden Imprint Tattoo, Gambrinos Cask & Barrel, Haus of Art, Market Pantry, Katie Nowicki of Iron Horse Tattoo Collective, Redemption Rock Brewing, Scoop Drip, Sculpt Pilates, Sol Rune, Sweet Janes, Sweet Pan Gourmet, The Banner Bar, The Haberdash Worcester, The Piercing Emporium, The Plant Ward, The Thicket, The White Eagle, Valentinos, and Wachusett Brewing.

Media Contact

ilah Cibis, iLAH Jewelry, 1 508-205-9788, [email protected], https://ilahjewelry.com/

