Celebrate Spring Break with Turtle Power! Unleash Your Inner Ninja: A Shell-Shocking Adventure with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at The World's Largest Children's Museum

Secrets of the Sewer are unleashed at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis (recently ranked number one in the country by USAToday/10Best and Parents.com) as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles exhibit opens. These amazing heroes in a half shell teach lessons about teamwork and problem-solving that only heroes in a half shell can.
INDIANAPOLIS, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The streets are deserted except for a few shadows lurking in the background. Suddenly there is a loud bang and four green heroes wearing shells burst out of the sewers to fight the bandits who are trying to rob a bank.
Prepare to witness the action-packed return of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to The Children's Museum of Indianapolis to share their ninja and team-building skills. Discover the Dojo where the four funny heroes in a half shell take visitors underground to share training tips and reveal what really happens in their secret hideaway. Nickelodeon's™ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™: Secrets of the Sewer will be open March 9 – Sept. 2, 2024.
Each Turtle has a special crime-fighting skill – those who want to learn about leadership and courage should look for the leader in blue, Leonardo. Tough Turtle Raphael is sure to pump-up families with his serious attitude and red bandana. The brains of the bunch belong to purple-wearing Donatello. He uses his creative problem-solving skills to create cool inventions. Leap into the lighter side of training with the free-spirited jokester Michelangelo—playing games and activities that help with ninja skills.
Families and friends are in for a treat with team-building challenges, collaborative games and mind-teasing puzzles that mirror the Turtles' approach to overcoming obstacles. Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis emphasizes, "It's all about using your knowledge, creativity and teamwork—just like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles do to overcome obstacles and solve problems."
Children and their grown-ups will have a wonderful time learning how to depend on each other as they work together to determine each other's skills. Along the way, they will discover talents they never knew they had like sliding between laser-like ropes, building a bridge together, shredding up and practicing balance on skateboards and creating a sewer pipe together and figuring out where it goes.
Teamwork is what it is all about – just ask their adoptive father Master Splinter whose mantra is, "Together there is nothing you cannot accomplish." Explore the Dojo, where families are invited to learn from the master himself and practice their own ninja skills or exercise their minds using one of the puzzles found there. Witness the excitement in this video https://vimeo.com/childrensmuseum/review/139800917/d933e829f8
More than entertainment, these heroes in a half-shell are a cultural phenomenon spanning multiple generations. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are not just a children's entertainment franchise; they reflect the social and political issues of our time. They never give up fighting for justice and teaching others about the importance of teamwork. The Turtles inspire people of all ages.
Nickelodeon™ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™: Secrets of the Sewer is presented by Central Indiana Honda Dealers. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP and The Heritage Group.
