Celebrate Spring Break with Turtle Power! Unleash Your Inner Ninja: A Shell-Shocking Adventure with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at The World's Largest Children's Museum

Team-building challenges and mind-teasing puzzles are just a few of the family fun things to do in this experience that brings together multiple generations of fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles who turn 40-years-old this year. Post this

Each Turtle has a special crime-fighting skill – those who want to learn about leadership and courage should look for the leader in blue, Leonardo. Tough Turtle Raphael is sure to pump-up families with his serious attitude and red bandana. The brains of the bunch belong to purple-wearing Donatello. He uses his creative problem-solving skills to create cool inventions. Leap into the lighter side of training with the free-spirited jokester Michelangelo—playing games and activities that help with ninja skills.

Families and friends are in for a treat with team-building challenges, collaborative games and mind-teasing puzzles that mirror the Turtles' approach to overcoming obstacles. Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis emphasizes, "It's all about using your knowledge, creativity and teamwork—just like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles do to overcome obstacles and solve problems."

Children and their grown-ups will have a wonderful time learning how to depend on each other as they work together to determine each other's skills. Along the way, they will discover talents they never knew they had like sliding between laser-like ropes, building a bridge together, shredding up and practicing balance on skateboards and creating a sewer pipe together and figuring out where it goes.

Teamwork is what it is all about – just ask their adoptive father Master Splinter whose mantra is, "Together there is nothing you cannot accomplish." Explore the Dojo, where families are invited to learn from the master himself and practice their own ninja skills or exercise their minds using one of the puzzles found there. Witness the excitement in this video https://vimeo.com/childrensmuseum/review/139800917/d933e829f8

More than entertainment, these heroes in a half-shell are a cultural phenomenon spanning multiple generations. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are not just a children's entertainment franchise; they reflect the social and political issues of our time. They never give up fighting for justice and teaching others about the importance of teamwork. The Turtles inspire people of all ages.

Nickelodeon™ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™: Secrets of the Sewer is presented by Central Indiana Honda Dealers. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP and The Heritage Group.

