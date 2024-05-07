Celebrate Summer at The Biggest Little Farm- Apricot Lane Farms' Farmstand Now Open Every Saturday and Sunday May - October

Visit the farm behind the award-winning, critically acclaimed feature documentary, The Biggest Little Farm, this summer! Post this

Guests are welcome to take a self-guided tour of the regenerative market garden, enjoy the children's playground, and have a picnic on the beautiful garden lawn on weekends.

Apricot Lane Farms' popular educational Farm Tours about regenerative agriculture, limited-time special events and educational workshops are available through the end of the summer season, including:

The Biggest Little Tour — a two-hour, educational guided walking tour of the farm on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:00am and 1:00pm . Tickets required.

and . Tickets required. Magic Hour Farm Tour—join us on select summer Friday afternoons for a farm tour and fireside conversation with Apricot Lane Farms owners John and/or Molly Chester , from 4:30pm - 8:00pm .

, from . Workshop: Compost 101—witness the different ways we compost at Apricot Lane Farms and learn how to do it at home, followed by a guided walking tour of the farm.

Workshop: Voicing Your Nature with Brothers Koren & John Chester—join Koren and John Chester for a transformational workshop followed by a community food and music gathering in the orchard.

for a transformational workshop followed by a community food and music gathering in the orchard. Sounds of Summer: Brothers Koren & The Kin + Omar Velasco—enjoy live music and local food among community in the heart of the farm's biodiverse Fruit Basket orchard.

Tickets are required and can be purchased here

Can't make it out to the farm? Visit us, weekly, at a Farmers' Market near you:

Santa Monica , Wednesdays 8am–1pm

, Wednesdays 8am–1pm Thousand Oaks , Thursdays 12pm—5pm

ABOUT

Apricot Lane Farms is the home of the award-winning, critically acclaimed feature documentary The Biggest Little Farm, currently streaming on Disney+ and HBO. Founded in 2011 by John and Molly Chester, today the farm spans 234 acres of countryside in Moorpark, California, just 40 miles north of Los Angeles. The Certified Organic and Biodynamic® farm regeneratively grows more than 200 varieties of fruits and vegetables, and raises cows, sheep, pigs, chickens and ducks with reverence on pastures and orchards, while working in harmony (or a comfortable level of disharmony) within a dynamic ecosystem.

https://www.apricotlanefarms.com

