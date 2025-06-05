Celebrate Summer with a Chef-Curated Recipe Box Delivered to Your Door

We give back to the world as we work in tandem with Mother Nature (never try to outwit her! Won't happen) to provide people with the delicious and nutritious crops they need for flavorful meals and good health. We do all of this in ways that also contribute to the regeneration of our planet. Post this

Sides Box: We believe side dishes deserve the spotlight. These aren't your afterthoughts—they're vibrant expressions of the season, crafted to complement and elevate the main event or stand proudly on their own. Whether you're gathering around the table for a casual weeknight dinner or designing a multi-course menu, these dishes bring color, texture and flavor to every plate. Make one of our featured seasonal recipes (Grilled Lettuce with Herb Vinaigrette, Asparagus Frittata, Stuffed Squash Blossoms, Beet Brownies) or enjoy your own creation.

Build-Your-Own Salad Box: This box is curated for ultimate flexibility—choose your own base greens, add as many toppings as you like (think watercress, carrots, edible flowers, cucumbers and more), and finish with a signature herb blend to craft your own vinaigrette. Unlike our pre-portioned original Salad Boxes, this version gives you control over portion size, ingredients, and price point. Whether you're meal prepping for the week or signing up to bring the salad to the potluck, you can hop online, customize your box, and show up with a fresh, crowd-pleasing creation—no stress, just greens.

About Us: The Chef's Garden is a family-owned regenerative farm that aims to offer the most flavorful and nutritious vegetables, herbs and microgreens to culinary professionals and home cooks. For over 40 years, The Chef's Garden has supplied some of the world's finest chefs and restaurants. Now, through Farmer Jones Farm, the same delicious ingredients are available to home cooks in the United States to use and enjoy, delivered directly to their homes. The Chef's Garden mission is to grow exceptional vegetables, care for each other and the land, and inspire a vegetable-forward future.

