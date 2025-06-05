Celebrate Summer with a Chef-Curated Recipe Box Delivered to Your Door

Try three new farm-fresh home delivery offerings from The Chef's Garden, a regenerative farm that grows produce for renowned restaurants across the country. Get everything you need for a perfect summer meal—in one box.
HURON, Ohio, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chef's Garden announces three limited-edition home delivery boxes for the summer season: grilling, sides and salads. Bring a touch of charm and elegance to your kitchen, patio or picnic with these artisanal ingredients, straight from our regenerative family farm. Experience cooking with the same produce we supply to renowned restaurants across the country. We ship nationwide via our website.
Grilling Box: Elevate your summer barbecues with our Grilling Box, thoughtfully curated to bring you the freshest, most flavorful produce from our farm straight to your grill. Whether you're a seasoned grill master or just starting, this box has everything you need to create delicious, memorable meals for your family and friends. The box includes 5-6 pounds of grilling vegetables, which rotate based on seasonality and could include asparagus, onions, potatoes, lettuce, zucchini and more. You may also choose to add on pork chops or ribeyes. We raise Piedmontese cross beef cattle, known for their lean yet tender meat, as well as pasture-raised Berkshire pigs, prized for their rich, marbled pork.
Sides Box: We believe side dishes deserve the spotlight. These aren't your afterthoughts—they're vibrant expressions of the season, crafted to complement and elevate the main event or stand proudly on their own. Whether you're gathering around the table for a casual weeknight dinner or designing a multi-course menu, these dishes bring color, texture and flavor to every plate. Make one of our featured seasonal recipes (Grilled Lettuce with Herb Vinaigrette, Asparagus Frittata, Stuffed Squash Blossoms, Beet Brownies) or enjoy your own creation.
Build-Your-Own Salad Box: This box is curated for ultimate flexibility—choose your own base greens, add as many toppings as you like (think watercress, carrots, edible flowers, cucumbers and more), and finish with a signature herb blend to craft your own vinaigrette. Unlike our pre-portioned original Salad Boxes, this version gives you control over portion size, ingredients, and price point. Whether you're meal prepping for the week or signing up to bring the salad to the potluck, you can hop online, customize your box, and show up with a fresh, crowd-pleasing creation—no stress, just greens.
About Us: The Chef's Garden is a family-owned regenerative farm that aims to offer the most flavorful and nutritious vegetables, herbs and microgreens to culinary professionals and home cooks. For over 40 years, The Chef's Garden has supplied some of the world's finest chefs and restaurants. Now, through Farmer Jones Farm, the same delicious ingredients are available to home cooks in the United States to use and enjoy, delivered directly to their homes. The Chef's Garden mission is to grow exceptional vegetables, care for each other and the land, and inspire a vegetable-forward future.
