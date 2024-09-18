Celebrate the Fall Season with a Family Favorite: Harvest Days Festival Returns to Keel Farms in October

Keel Farms, home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders Is Embracing Autumn with camel rides, a corn maze, bounce houses, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo and more for the whole family
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keel Farms is excited to announce the return of its annual Harvest Days Festival beginning October 5th on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-3 pm. The festival will take place every weekend in October at the Plant City farm.
Harvest Days has activities for the entire family. Attractions include camel rides, hayrides, a corn maze, petting zoo, pumpkin painting, and a kid zone with bounce houses and games. Enjoy delicious food from local vendors and food trucks, as well as the full Keel Farms menu in the Tasting Room. Keel Farms will also offer their limited-edition Pumpkin Cider, as well as various fall food and drink specials.
"Harvest Days is one of our most beloved events of the year, and we are always happy to see families and friends of all ages enjoying the season's festivities," said Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms. "With a wide variety of events, food, and drink specials, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy."
Admission to Harvest Days is free for all ages, with $10 parking per car.
Keel Farms Harvest Days
- Location: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL
- Dates: October 5&6, 12&13, 19&20, 26&27
- When: Saturdays & Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
No dining reservations are needed for the Tasting Room; it will be first come, first served.
About Keel Farms
Plant City-based Keel Farms is home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders. Dedicated to handcrafting high-quality, locally grown, fruit wines, Keel & Curley wines are available online, at Keel Farms, and in select grocery stores statewide.
Media Contact
Wendy Camacho, Keel Farms, 813.998.6656, [email protected], https://www.keelfarms.com/
SOURCE Keel Farms
