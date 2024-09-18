Celebrate the Fall Season with a Family Favorite: Harvest Days Festival Returns to Keel Farms in October

Harvest Days is one of our most beloved events of the year, and we are always happy to see families and friends of all ages enjoying the season's festivities Post this

"Harvest Days is one of our most beloved events of the year, and we are always happy to see families and friends of all ages enjoying the season's festivities," said Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms. "With a wide variety of events, food, and drink specials, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy."

Admission to Harvest Days is free for all ages, with $10 parking per car.

Keel Farms Harvest Days

Location: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL

Dates: October 5&6, 12&13, 19&20, 26&27

When: Saturdays & Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No dining reservations are needed for the Tasting Room; it will be first come, first served.

About Keel Farms

Plant City-based Keel Farms is home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders. Dedicated to handcrafting high-quality, locally grown, fruit wines, Keel & Curley wines are available online, at Keel Farms, and in select grocery stores statewide.

Media Contact

Wendy Camacho, Keel Farms, 813.998.6656, [email protected], https://www.keelfarms.com/

SOURCE Keel Farms