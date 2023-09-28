Celebrate the Flavors of Abruzzo in Miami during a Restaurant Week Dedicated to the Renowned Wines of Abruzzo, Italy

This initiative is a highlight of The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign.in collaboration with the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is proud to present an exciting gastronomic experience in the heart of Miami—a unique restaurant week that will delight the palate with the exquisite wines from Abruzzo, Italy. This delectable journey, a part of charmingtasteofeurope.eu campaign, is set to captivate Miami's culinary scene from October 6th to October 15th.

The campaign, started in 2021, is promoted by the Vini d'Abruzzo consortium from Italy and the Bordeaux White Wines consortium, in collaboration with fruit producers from Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"). The program, which will end this year, is co-financed by the European Union, with the goal of increasing awareness of high-quality agricultural products in the American And Canadian markets.

A selected group of Miami's distinguished Italian restaurants will take patrons on a flavorful adventure featuring a curated selection of wines from the Abruzzo region. This captivating lineup includes Abruzzo DOC Pecorino, Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC, Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC, and Villamagna DOC—wines that embody the essence of Abruzzo's viticulture.

Abruzzo, a region steeped in winemaking tradition, showcases the spirit of its people through wines characterized by depth, authenticity, and a commitment to innovation. The restaurants participating in this celebration are Chimba Miami, Doma Miami, Flight Wine Lounge, Rosalia's Kitchen, Ruka Winewood, Soia & Pomodoro, Vero Italian Ristorante, Via Emilia, Water Lion Miami, Barsecco, Paperfish, Lulu, Editor Pizza, Divieto Ristorante (Doral, Aventura), and Vela Miami. Each of them will offer specially crafted menus that harmonize perfectly with the wines of Abruzzo.

The Abruzzo Consortium representatives expressed great enthusiasm for the collaboration with these esteemed Miami restaurants, renowned for their dedication to authentic Italian cuisine. Miami stands as a pivotal market for Italian wine in the United States, and they eagerly anticipate sharing the excellence of Abruzzo's wines with this vibrant city.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes. The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Bordeaux White Wines consortium. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains

Media Contact

Eleonora Vatteroni, Colangelo & Partners, 6466242885, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE Colangelo & Partners