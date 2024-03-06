Celebrate the Heroes of Sports Medicine: Nominate an Athletic Trainer for the 2024 Perry Weather AT Excellence Award!

"We are thrilled to recognize the champions of sports medicine who tirelessly work behind the scenes to ensure athlete well-being," says Colin Perry, CEO of Perry Weather. Post this

Athletic trainers are the unsung heroes of sports medicine, demonstrating unwavering dedication, expertise, and commitment to their profession. The Perry Weather Athletic Trainer Excellence Award seeks to shine a light on these champions of sports medicine and celebrate their contributions.

We encourage individuals from all corners of the athletic community to nominate exceptional athletic trainers who embody the following qualities:

Years of Service and Commitment to the Profession

Exemplary Level of Patient Health Care

Leadership and Collaboration

Elevation of the Athletic Training Profession

Description/story of why your nominee should be considered

Number of votes the Nominee receives

Building on Last Year's Success:

In 2023, the inaugural Perry Weather AT Excellence Award was presented to David Csillan, a veteran athletic trainer with 37 years of experience working at The Hun School of Princeton in New Jersey. Over his illustrious career, David has worked closely with the Korey Stringer Institute (KSI), Special Olympics, and USA Football, as well as state lawmakers to develop and implement health and safety policies into law. He was recognized for his pioneering work on exertional heat stroke prevention and for co-authoring essential NATA guides including the "Pre-Season Heat Acclimatization Guidelines for Secondary School Athletics".

In recognition of their remarkable commitment to athlete safety, Perry Weather will donate $2,000.00 to the winner's preferred sports medicine scholarship fund, supporting the future of this vital profession.

Join Us in Celebrating Excellence:

We invite you to join us in celebrating athletic trainers by spreading the word and sharing this email with your colleagues, athletic directors, and school principals. Together, let's honor the true heroes of sports medicine and show our appreciation for their tireless efforts.

Nomination Deadline: March 31, 2024

For more information and to submit your nomination, please visit https://perryweather.com/2024-athletic-trainer-excellence-award/

About Perry Weather:

Perry Weather is a leading provider of weather monitoring solutions, empowering informed decision-making in various sectors, including athletic safety. Their commitment extends beyond weather data, recognizing the critical role athletic trainers play in athlete safety and well-being.

