Celebrate the Holidays at Luminaria with 20% Off Group Tickets

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point invites companies, organizations, and large groups to celebrate together under a canopy of more than 8 million twinkling lights. For a limited time, when groups purchase 50 or more Luminaria tickets, they'll receive 20% off—the perfect way to thank employees, clients, or teams with an unforgettable night of wonder.

Now celebrating a decade of holiday magic, Luminaria transforms the 50-acre Ashton Gardens into Utah's brightest holiday tradition. Guests will encounter a reimagined experience filled with light, music, and festive charm, including:

The Merry Mosaic – a dazzling 120-foot Christmas tree and light show synchronized to music.

Snow Glow Dance Party – an interactive experience where the lights pulse to the rhythm of holiday beats.

Snowman Projection Experience – where snowmen come to life on the walls of the Enchanted Castle.

Luminaria's Famous Treats – including warm cocoa, gourmet donuts, and seasonal favorites.

Larger-than-Life Ornaments, Fire Pits, and the radiant Tree of Life Sculpture Garden – perfect for photos, gatherings, and quiet reflection.

"What makes Luminaria so special is how it touches all your senses — the sights, the sounds, the smells, the feeling of walking through a world lit up with holiday joy. It's an experience you'll never forget," said Tucker Lougee, Senior Director of Campus Events at Thanksgiving Point. "The Fire and Ice Show is a crowd favorite — flames bursting, ice sparkling, and the whole thing lighting up the night. It's thrilling, it's beautiful, and it's something you just have to see in person."

Group Offer:

Groups purchasing 50 or more tickets receive 20% off regular ticket prices.

Availability is limited—early reservations are strongly encouraged.

Event Dates: November 13 – January 10

Location: Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point, Lehi, Utah

Tickets and Group Sales: thanksgivingpoint.org/luminaria

About Thanksgiving Point

Thanksgiving Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to igniting curiosity and building confidence in children and families through hands-on experiences in science, nature, and art. Located in Lehi, Utah, Thanksgiving Point includes Ashton Gardens, Butterfly Biosphere, Museum of Natural Curiosity, Museum of Ancient Life, and other world-class venues that inspire learning and connection year-round.

