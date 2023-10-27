Celebrate The Holidays with Personalized Gifts from Katie Loxton's Newly Released Christmas Collection

Katie Loxton, the British accessories brand, has unveiled its Christmas Collection, featuring personalized gifts, festive candles, scarves, and chic bags in a variety of elegant designs and seasonal colors. The collection also includes an Early Black Friday Sale with discounts and personalized gift wrapping, making it a go-to destination for holiday shopping.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Katie Loxton, the esteemed British accessories and lifestyle brand renowned as the ultimate destination for gifting and personalization, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Christmas Collection, just in time for the festive season. With a legacy of accessible luxury and tasteful personalization, Katie Loxton's Christmas Collection is a meticulously curated assortment designed to cater to a diverse audience. This festive lineup introduces captivating new features, including enchanting starburst print packaging and an array of seasonal colorways such as Emerald Green, Ice Blue, Cool Gray, and Eggshell. From festive Fragrances, cozy Scarves, and giftable products to the option of personalization across a selection of their best-selling bags and accessories, this collection offers something special for everyone. Thoughtfully designed with friends, family, colleagues, and more in mind, it provides a treasure trove of enchanting, personalized gifts for this winter season. Whether customers seek vegan leather pouches, crossbody, shoulder, and duffel bags, and accessories or the warm ambiance of home fragrances and candles, Katie Loxton's latest collection ensures a joyful and stylish holiday.

Christmas Pouch Collection

Katie Loxton's beloved Pouches, cherished by customers for their ability to elevate festive spirits, serve as the perfect accessory to complement party season looks or indulge in functional luxury. The Christmas Pouch is available in the enchanting colors of Emerald Green, Cool Gray, and Eggshell. With multiple colorways and the option to personalize these exquisite accessories, they make for perfect stocking stuffers or indulgent treats. The brand-new Cleo Pouch in Cool Gray, crafted with luxurious vegan leather, boasts a sleek design featuring the gold Katie Loxton logo and a secure zip fastening. The pouch's versatility allows it to double as a stylish makeup and beauty product storage or a glamorous outfit complement. These designs exude sophistication and luxury.

Festive Candles

Katie Loxton's Festive Fragrances promise to delight the senses this holiday season, evoking a warm and cozy ambiance. The Christmas Candles are beautifully wrapped in decadent festive prints, making thoughtful housewarming gifts. Indulge in the warm cinnamon and nutmeg chai scented candles made from 90% soy wax, with over 30 hours of burning time, enclosed in exquisite gold detailed jars.

Festive Mini Fragrance Sets

The Christmas Mini Sets are elegantly presented in a chic gift box, tailored for the holiday season. Each set contains an exquisite Sentiment Candle and Reed Diffuser in irresistible scents such as sweet almond and vanilla flower, as well as white cotton and sweet lychee. With the Reed Diffuser lasting up to 3 months and the candle offering over 30 hours of aromatic bliss, these fragrances will transform any living space into a warm and inviting haven, making them truly memorable and cherished gifts.

Scarves And Winter Accessories Collection

Katie Loxton's collection of delightfully comfortable and cozy knit offerings captures the warm sentiments of the holiday season. The Knitted Hat in Cool Gray, crafted from cozy knitted material with a faux fur pompom detail, perfectly complements a matching scarf and gloves. The luxe Blanket Scarf, known for its soft touch and oversized silhouette, offers unparalleled comfort and fashion versatility, making it a wardrobe staple for all seasons. This style can be worn as a chic shawl, around the neck, or layered on a Katie Loxton handbag. The final addition to the Christmas Collection's scarf and winter accessories lineup is the festive Star Metallic Scarf, adorned with gold and silver foil finishes atop contemporary patterns, making these scarves the ideal accessory for any occasion.

For The Fashion Obsessed Trendsetter: Shop Chic Functional Bags

Katie Loxton takes pride in its wide range of bag styles, beloved by customers for their ability to elevate personal style and infuse everyday life with a touch of luxury. The Millie Crossbody in Emerald Green, featuring gorgeous vegan leather material complemented by high-shine gold-tone hardware and a delicate chain strap, is a vibrant choice. It pairs seamlessly with the compact Millie Card Holder for an organized and chic look. The Evie Crossbody in Cool Gray is the perfect everyday style, offering both a detachable top handle and crossbody strap for versatility. This bag also features a convenient D-ring, allowing you to easily attach the matching Evie Coin Purse and AirPod Case. Both profiles can be further elevated through customization with embroidered or monogrammed initials, making Katie Loxton the go-to brand for unique and cherished gifts.

In addition to pioneering elegant and affordable silhouettes and styles, the personalization of products and packaging is at the forefront of the brand's evolution and success. Katie Loxton's personalized Gold Bow Gift Bags, a delightful gift-wrapping embellishment, are provided with every purchase. Katie Loxton is a one stop gifting destination from customizable products down to personalized gift wrapping.

Early Black Friday Sale

From October 27th to 31st you can get ahead of holiday shopping and secure beautiful gifts from Katie Loxton's Christmas Collection and more. Enjoy 20% off everything or 25% off when you spend $100* (*Excludes Sale.) Visit https://katieloxton.com/us/ and use code: BEQUICK20 OR BEQUICK25 to shop the sale.

About Katie Loxton

Katie Loxton is a British fashion and lifestyle brand, encompassing accessible luxury through beautifully personalized handbags accessories, and gifts. Designed by hand in Oxfordshire, the high-quality, vegan leather products are led with style and sentiment and are made to last. Selling across the UK, US, and Europe, the brand is highly recognized for its iconic Perfect Pouch and best-selling Weekender Bag. Made with the perfect gift in mind, each piece comes beautifully wrapped with our personalized gold bow packaging, making for the most thoughtful of gifting moments.

