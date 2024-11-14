Celebrate the Holidays with Purpose: Regenified's "Feast on Change" Recipe Guide Showcases Regenerative Ingredients for a Farm-to-Fork Feast

We know that consumers have significant preferences for certification, nutrient density, and product availability and that's why we wanted to help them identify readily available regenerative ingredients for their holiday cooking," notes Kristine Root, chief marketing officer at Regenified. Post this

A Taste of the Land with Certified Regenified™ Ingredients:

The Impact of Regenerative Choices on Holiday Cooking

Regenerative farmers work year round to revitalize the land and a recent study, Exploring Consumer Appetite for Regenerative Agriculture, highlighted a growing interest in this way of farming. The study also found that the availability of regeneratively produced ingredients in stores is critical in terms of supply meeting the increasing demand.

"We know that consumers have significant preferences for certification, nutrient density, and product availability and that's why we wanted to help them identify readily available regenerative ingredients for their holiday cooking," notes Kristine Root, chief marketing officer at Regenified. "We are working to create a truly regenerative supply chain, from field to shelf, and this guide shows how regenerative agriculture can transform each course—from the main dish to holiday sides—into a celebration of flavor and positive environmental impact."

Supporting certified farmers during the holiday season and beyond is a meaningful way for supporters to share the benefits of regenerative practices with family and friends. Consumers can download Feast on Change for free at https://regenified.com/feast-on-change-regenerative-holiday-recipe-guide/ and explore recipes that bring delicious and environmentally responsible choices to the table.

Media wishing to receive a printed copy, or to request images or interviews should contact Sarah Eykyn by email at [email protected].

