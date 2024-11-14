Celebrate the Holidays with Purpose: Regenified's "Feast on Change" Recipe Guide Showcases Regenerative Ingredients for a Farm-to-Fork Feast

This holiday season, Regenified™ invites home cooks and food enthusiasts to Feast on Change, with a free, downloadable recipe guide featuring ingredients sourced from certified regenerative farms.
DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, Regenified™ invites home cooks and food enthusiasts to Feast on Change, with a free, downloadable recipe guide featuring ingredients sourced from certified regenerative farms. Packed with flavorful seasonal dishes and helpful tips, Feast on Change presents a true taste of the land, from charcuterie boards and pasture-raised meats to fresh seasonal vegetables and mouth-watering pies, empowering consumers to bring eco-conscious cooking to the holiday table.
Regenerative practices focus on building soil health, increasing biodiversity and working in harmony with nature to heal the earth. Feast on Change celebrates the contribution of regenerative farming to flavorful and nutritious ingredients, highlighting the positive effects on soil fertility, ecosystem resilience, and nutrient density. Contributions from a diverse selection of producers, many multi-generational family farms, reimagine the recipes and traditions at the center of holiday gatherings.
A Taste of the Land with Certified Regenified™ Ingredients:
- Charcuterie Board: Ideas for crunchy, salty and sweet treats, including almonds from Burroughs Family Farms.
- Roasted Turkey: Tips on how to prepare, cook and carve Diestel Family Ranch's free-range turkey. Raised on a pasture-based diet, this show-stopper brings rich, authentic flavor to the Thanksgiving table.
- Pumpkin Bread: Featuring grains from Axten Farms' and pumpkin from Cedar Meadows Farm, this delicious Brown Butter recipe is a thoughtful crowd pleaser.
- Spiced Apple Cider: The first Certified Regenified distillery, Maker's Mark is an ideal choice for festive toasts.
- Wild Rice Pilaf: Wholesome and bursting with flavor and nutrients, Ralston Family Farms' rice blends traditional taste with regenerative benefits.
- Roasted Root Vegetables: This hearty recipe pairs seasonal, nutrient-dense produce from The Chef's Garden with a delicate honey glaze.
- And much more, including sophisticated seasonal desserts made with ingredients from Vital Farms, Family Farmstead Dairy, Buena Vida Specialty Coffee, We're Nuts! and King Arthur Baking.
The Impact of Regenerative Choices on Holiday Cooking
Regenerative farmers work year round to revitalize the land and a recent study, Exploring Consumer Appetite for Regenerative Agriculture, highlighted a growing interest in this way of farming. The study also found that the availability of regeneratively produced ingredients in stores is critical in terms of supply meeting the increasing demand.
"We know that consumers have significant preferences for certification, nutrient density, and product availability and that's why we wanted to help them identify readily available regenerative ingredients for their holiday cooking," notes Kristine Root, chief marketing officer at Regenified. "We are working to create a truly regenerative supply chain, from field to shelf, and this guide shows how regenerative agriculture can transform each course—from the main dish to holiday sides—into a celebration of flavor and positive environmental impact."
Supporting certified farmers during the holiday season and beyond is a meaningful way for supporters to share the benefits of regenerative practices with family and friends. Consumers can download Feast on Change for free at https://regenified.com/feast-on-change-regenerative-holiday-recipe-guide/ and explore recipes that bring delicious and environmentally responsible choices to the table.
About Regenified™
Regenified is a practice and outcome-based land verification and product certification program that champions regenerative agriculture. Founded by a team of regenerative farming pioneers, experts, and innovators, Regenified promotes practices that enhance biodiversity, soil health, water quality, and nutrient density while aligning with nature. Farmers, brands and retailers interested in learning more should visit www.regenified.com
