Celebrate the kids' birthdays by updating your living trust

Any life event, including birthdays, is a reminder that it's time to update a revocable trust. These events include a child turning 18, going to college, graduation from college, the birth of a child, serious illness or death of a parent or child, a divorce, or marriage of any beneficiary of the trust, and many other events. The accepted frequency to review a trust is every three to five years, but life events don't necessarily follow a calendar, so why not use birthdays as reminders?

The legal document assistants (LDAs) at We Help You Legal have been assisting individuals with living trusts in their Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo offices since 2001. Along with assisting people in updating their living trusts, We Help You Legal assists with the documents for creating living trusts and estate plans.

What's the best way to get started? The first step to updating a trust is to review it and identify assets that need to be added or updated, assets that may need to be removed, changes to beneficiaries and asset distributions, and any other changes, including guardianships, trustees, and changes to Advanced Health Care Directive, and powers of attorney.

Gather all important documents such as insurance policies, retirement accounts, deeds, investment accounts, and records of assets such as personal property.

The Paso Robles living trust assistance service also has a downloadable living trust packet available that helps make the review and update process easier. The forms for creating a new living trust are the same used for updating one. The difference is that only changes are recorded for updating the trust. Creating a new living trust required organizing and documenting all new information.

The downloadable living trust package from We HelpYou Legal includes a questionnaire that collects important information, including:

Naming executors to manage the estate.

Naming beneficiaries who receive property from the estate.

Designating specific distributions of estate property.

Preparing trust transfer of deeds for real property

Creating sub-trusts for minor beneficiaries and special needs beneficiaries.

Certification of Trust that states the generalities of the trust.

Funding new properties, bank accounts, or investments into the trust.

Pour over Will stating that all property at the time of death shall be transferred to the trust.

Name guardians to care for the children.

Forgive debts to others.

Establish care for pets.

Reviewing a living trust is also a good time to review the overall estate plan, or create an estate plan if it's needed. An estate plan includes:

Revocable Living Trust.

Certification of Trust.

Pour of Will.

Power of Attorney for Healthcare Management that establishes your wishes for medical care and end-of-life decisions, appoints a trusted person (agent) to carry out your healthcare decisions.

Power of Attorney for Financial Management that appoints a trusted person as the legal authority to manage your finances/property on your behalf if you become incapacitated or unable to manage on your own.

Final arrangements that establish the final place of rest, whether you choose burial or cremation, and organ donations.

