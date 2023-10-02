Celebrate the Miracle of Tepeyac with an Unforgettable Gala

This gala is the capstone to a long road of hard work, dedication, and commitment to healthy families and strong community. Every gift matters. Tweet this

The evening features a decadent dinner, engaging program, live paddle raiser and a line-up of unforgettable entertainment. The event will host 600 community leaders, dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Tepeyac.

Tepeyac is thrilled to present a diverse range of support options for its one-of-a-kind organization. From year-round to event-based opportunities, there are countless ways to make a lasting impact. The nonprofit also extends a warm welcome to one-time donors.

"This is the year to step up your support for Tepeyac," said Jim Garcia, CEO of Tepeyac. "As a donor , you are supporting the exponential growth of the staffing and services our patients depend on."

Donations are critical to providing access to care for all people, making it easier for our entire community to receive the kind of culturally responsive healthcare everyone deserves to have, meeting each individual where they are with love, humor and humility.

With the support of donors, Tepeyac was able to expand its facility and widen its range of services. As the Chief Health Officer of Tepeyac, Dr. Pamela Valenza has been closely involved in the design, development, build out, and move into the new 24,500 square foot health center at 48th and Vine St that now houses Tepeyac Community Health Center.

"It is impressive to see the growth of Tepeyac over the last 6 years. I am immensely proud of our new site, adding pharmacy services for the entire community, not just our health center patients, as well as expanding all of our clinical services: primary care, children's health, pregnancy & women's health, behavioral health & wellness, dental care, pharmacy, and much more," states Dr. Valenza. "To be part of a project co-located with affordable housing and fresh food in a neighborhood known to be a food and pharmacy desert is an honor. This gala is the capstone to a long road of hard work, dedication, and commitment to healthy families and strong community. Every gift matters."

Support Tepeyac and be a part of something truly special. With involvement opportunities for everybody, this annual fundraising gala will truly show the Miracle of Tepeyac.

For more information about Tepeyac Community Health Center, please visit www.tepeyachealth.org/ or contact [email protected].

ABOUT TEPEYAC COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

Tepeyac Community Health Center is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center that has been providing compassionate care to the Denver community since 1994. Our mission is to inspire health, wellbeing, and humanity in our community, through all of life's stages. We envision a healthy community with access to regular and ongoing health care. As we expand our reach and bring cultural responsiveness into the community, we strive for exceptional, trustworthy care that empowers our patients, decreases routine visits to emergency rooms, and creates healthier families overall.

