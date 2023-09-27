Celebrate the Newest Treatment at North Texas Plastic Surgery's 'BBL + Bubbly' Party

Join us for an exclusive event at North Texas Plastic Surgery (NTPS) - the 'BBL + Bubbly' party on September 28th, 2023! Discover the revolutionary Halo + BBL treatment while indulging in complimentary consultations, delectable appetizers, refreshing cocktails, and captivating live demonstrations. Don't miss out on event-only specials! RSVP now to secure your spot at our Fort Worth location from 4-7pm CST.
FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Texas Plastic Surgery (NTPS) is excited to announce their upcoming 'BBL + Bubbly' party on September 28th, 2023, from 4-7pm CST at their Fort Worth location. This event will be a great opportunity for patients to learn more about the newest treatment, Halo + BBL, and to enjoy complimentary consultations, appetizers, cocktails, and live demonstrations. Event-only specials will be available to those who attend.
Halo® is a revolutionary skin resurfacing treatment that stimulates new collagen growth and helps to create firmer, healthier skin. BBL® is a light-based treatment that can help reduce the appearance of aging, age spots, freckles, acne and sun damage.
North Texas Plastic Surgery offers a broad spectrum of surgical procedures to patients across Dallas, Plano, and Southlake, as well as out of state patients. From Brazilian butt lift to liposuction with BodyTite® or breast augmentation, NTPS can help you find the right procedure to reach your cosmetic goals.
At the 'BBL + Bubbly' party, patients will be able to take advantage of event-only specials and to get a better understanding of the treatment process. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the newest treatment and to get the best results.
To RSVP for the event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bbl-bubbly-tickets-722458933117?aff=oddtdtcreator. One lucky attendee will win a BBL treatment valued at $450!
The 'BBL+Bubbly' event will take place at North Texas Plastic Surgery- Fort Worth and is located at 5668 Edwards Ranch Rd #300, Ft. Worth, TX 76109. For inquires, questions or to RSVP, please call (866) 470-2357.
