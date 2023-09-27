Celebrate the Newest Treatment at North Texas Plastic Surgery's 'BBL + Bubbly' Party

Dr. Obaid, the founder of North Texas Plastic Surgery, says, "We are excited to host this event and to provide our patients with the opportunity to learn more about our newest treatment. We are confident that our patients will be thrilled with the results of Halo + BBL." Tweet this

North Texas Plastic Surgery offers a broad spectrum of surgical procedures to patients across Dallas, Plano, and Southlake, as well as out of state patients. From Brazilian butt lift to liposuction with BodyTite® or breast augmentation, NTPS can help you find the right procedure to reach your cosmetic goals.

At the 'BBL + Bubbly' party, patients will be able to take advantage of event-only specials and to get a better understanding of the treatment process. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the newest treatment and to get the best results.

To RSVP for the event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bbl-bubbly-tickets-722458933117?aff=oddtdtcreator. One lucky attendee will win a BBL treatment valued at $450!

The 'BBL+Bubbly' event will take place at North Texas Plastic Surgery- Fort Worth and is located at 5668 Edwards Ranch Rd #300, Ft. Worth, TX 76109. For inquires, questions or to RSVP, please call (866) 470-2357.

