Celebrate the Ocean at Ocean Fest 2026, A Free Zero-Waste Beach Festival in Surf City, NC

Ocean Fest 2026 takes place May 2 in Surf City, NC, as a free, all-day zero-waste beach festival celebrating the ocean and community impact. The family-friendly celebration includes a vintage surf contest, eco-exhibitors, live music, a 5K beach run, an ocean-themed vendor market, food trucks, beer garden, a kids zone, and nonprofit partnerships supporting coastal conservation.
SURF CITY, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Fest returns to downtown Surf City on Saturday, May 2, 2026, bringing a free, all-day beach festival to the sand and surrounding blocks near the Roland Avenue beach access.
Designed for all ages, Ocean Fest is a laid-back celebration of the ocean – blending music, movement, education, and coastal culture into one inclusive community experience. Best described as a celebration of the ocean, the event invites locals and visitors alike to gather, learn, and celebrate what makes the coast so special.
Hosted by Ocean Fest, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the festival is powered by an almost entirely volunteer team committed to environmental awareness, community support, and meaningful coastal impact.
Since its inception, Ocean Fest has consistently raised awareness, partnered with nonprofit organizations, and granted funding to support ocean conservation and environmental education—with impact growing year after year.
Ocean Fest 2026 will feature a wide range of experiences designed to appeal to every generation, including:
- Vintage surf contest, celebrating Surf City's surf heritage and long-standing connection to the ocean
- Eco-exhibitors and nonprofit partners, several of whom receive direct grant funding from Ocean Fest to support conservation, education, and outreach initiatives
- Live music throughout the day, creating a relaxed soundtrack with something for everyone, no matter your age
- Thoughtfully curated, eco-friendly, ocean-themed vendor market, supporting small businesses and local artists aligned with sustainability and coastal values
- 5k Beach Run, encouraging movement and connection to the natural coastal environment
- Beer garden and food offerings, supporting local and regional businesses
- Interactive kids zone, where families can learn about marine life, ocean health, and coastal ecosystems through hands-on activities—while still having a great time
Ocean Fest also places a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility and zero-waste initiatives. Recognizing that festivals and large events can generate significant waste, organizers are proud of the event's ongoing efforts to compost or recycle the majority of waste produced, continually working toward a more sustainable festival model.
Ocean Fest is powered by an almost entirely volunteer team and the support of sponsors who share a love for the ocean and a commitment to community impact. These partnerships allow the festival to grow its environmental initiatives, support nonprofit partners, champion small businesses and artists, and keep Ocean Fest free and accessible for everyone – while continuing to push toward zero waste.
Ocean Fest is free and open to the public, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and community-wide participation.
Additional details—including the live music schedule, beach 5K registration, yoga offerings, and vintage surf contest information—will be announced on February 16, 2026.
For updates and announcements, visit www.theoceanfest.org or instagram @oceanfestnc
Happy Ocean Fest!
Media Contact
Aaron Flahardy, Ocean Fest, 1 828.719.1486, [email protected], https://theoceanfest.org
Rachel Carter, Ocean Fest, [email protected], https://theoceanfest.org
SOURCE Ocean Fest
Share this article