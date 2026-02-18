Celebrate the Ocean at Ocean Fest 2026, A Free Zero-Waste Beach Festival in Surf City, NC

Ocean Fest is our holiday to celebrate Mother Ocean and give back. We bring thousands of people together for a fun, meaningful day, support small businesses and nonprofits, eliminate single-use plastics, and still end with only a few trash carts because the rest is composted or recycled. Post this

Hosted by Ocean Fest, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the festival is powered by an almost entirely volunteer team committed to environmental awareness, community support, and meaningful coastal impact.

Since its inception, Ocean Fest has consistently raised awareness, partnered with nonprofit organizations, and granted funding to support ocean conservation and environmental education—with impact growing year after year.

Ocean Fest 2026 will feature a wide range of experiences designed to appeal to every generation, including:

Vintage surf contest, celebrating Surf City's surf heritage and long-standing connection to the ocean

Eco-exhibitors and nonprofit partners, several of whom receive direct grant funding from Ocean Fest to support conservation, education, and outreach initiatives

Live music throughout the day, creating a relaxed soundtrack with something for everyone, no matter your age

Thoughtfully curated, eco-friendly, ocean-themed vendor market, supporting small businesses and local artists aligned with sustainability and coastal values

5k Beach Run, encouraging movement and connection to the natural coastal environment

Beer garden and food offerings, supporting local and regional businesses

Interactive kids zone, where families can learn about marine life, ocean health, and coastal ecosystems through hands-on activities—while still having a great time

Ocean Fest also places a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility and zero-waste initiatives. Recognizing that festivals and large events can generate significant waste, organizers are proud of the event's ongoing efforts to compost or recycle the majority of waste produced, continually working toward a more sustainable festival model.

Ocean Fest is powered by an almost entirely volunteer team and the support of sponsors who share a love for the ocean and a commitment to community impact. These partnerships allow the festival to grow its environmental initiatives, support nonprofit partners, champion small businesses and artists, and keep Ocean Fest free and accessible for everyone – while continuing to push toward zero waste.

Ocean Fest is free and open to the public, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and community-wide participation.

Additional details—including the live music schedule, beach 5K registration, yoga offerings, and vintage surf contest information—will be announced on February 16, 2026.

For updates and announcements, visit www.theoceanfest.org or instagram @oceanfestnc

Happy Ocean Fest!

Media Contact

Aaron Flahardy, Ocean Fest, 1 828.719.1486, [email protected], https://theoceanfest.org

Rachel Carter, Ocean Fest, [email protected], https://theoceanfest.org

SOURCE Ocean Fest