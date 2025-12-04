Celebrate The Season With Intention: SCP Hotels Introduces Mindful Holiday Experiences

Across its coastal, mountain, and island destinations, SCP invites travelers to experience the holidays through authenticity, creativity, and care

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soul Community Planet (SCP) Hotels is introducing mindful holiday experiences across its properties nationwide, from Oregon's misty coastline to Hawai'i's golden shores, inviting travelers to slow down, reconnect, and celebrate the season with intention. Available through the holiday season, the collection blends wellness, creativity, and community engagement, reflecting SCP's core values of sustainability, kindness, and holistic well-being.

"Each of our hotels celebrates the holidays in a way that reflects its destination's distinct spirit, natural beauty, and local community," said Pam Cruse, Co-Founder of SCP Hotels. "Our holiday experiences are an invitation to slow down, to breathe in the wonder, and to remember that presence — not perfection — is the greatest gift of all.

EPIC HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES ACROSS SCP HOTELS

Designed for travelers seeking meaningful connection and celebration, these Epic Experiences showcase the most immersive and memorable ways to celebrate the season, each infused with the character of its destination.

Gather and Glow on the Oregon Coast – Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels, Oregon

A three-night restorative retreat in a suite transformed for the holidays, complete with a real tree, twinkling garlands, and stockings filled with local artisan gifts. Guests enjoy private yoga, meditation, and sound healing sessions, a chef-prepared holiday feast for six, and an in-suite brunch. The experience includes a glass-blowing workshop and the opportunity to leave a keepsake on the Harmony Tree supporting the local food bank.

Winter Wanderlust – SCP Redmond Hotel, Central Oregon

Embark on a guided snowshoe excursion through pristine Cascade forests with expert naturalists from Wanderlust Tours. Warm up beneath starlit skies with cocoa before returning to SCP Redmond Hotel for an evening of restorative dining and relaxation.

Santa's Dawn Patrol – Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP Hotels + SCP Seven4One, Laguna Beach, California

Kick off the day with a ride in a vintage 1967 Land Rover to one of Laguna's iconic surf breaks, where a local surf guide — in full Santa attire — leads a morning of wave riding. The adventure continues with a casual beachside brunch, seasonal beverages, and fireside gathering at the lodge, blending coastal adventure with holiday cheer.

A Season of Soulful Connection – SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm, California

The experience begins with a personalized wellness treatment at the main lodge, followed by a five-course holiday feast at Terra Mar Kitchen featuring local ingredients and curated wine pairings. End the evening with a private bonfire on Big River Beach or by the lodge's fire pits, complete with cozy blankets, festive beverages, and heartfelt connection.

Mālamalama (Light and Clarity) – SCP Hilo Hotel, Hawai'i

A celebration rooted in aloha and harmony with the island's rhythms. Begin with a sunrise paddleboard session on Hilo Bay, followed by a traditional LomiLomi massage for two. The evening culminates in a bespoke farm-to-table dinner by Chef Justine Ma (as seen on Food Network and America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation!) , featuring seasonal ingredients from land and sea — an experience illuminating the season with joy and intention.

SEASONAL STAYS AND PACKAGES

Beyond the Epic Experiences, each SCP property offers thoughtfully curated packages and festive touches designed to help guests celebrate the season in ways that reflect their destination's natural beauty, community spirit, and intentional approach to hospitality.

Oregon

Set along Oregon's rugged coastline, Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels offers a tranquil retreat that combines coastal beauty with thoughtful hospitality. This season, guests can enjoy the Couples Wellness Holiday Retreat, featuring massages, cozy beanies, and in-room kombucha, or enhance any stay with the Holiday Room Décor Add-On, which includes festive garlands, a cocoa kit, and a handcrafted glass ornament, plus a decorated ride in a 1967 Land Rover and group photo to capture the memory.

At SCP Depoe Bay Hotel guests can indulge in a cozy seaside retreat with sweeping views of the Pacific. The Oregon Coast Holiday Hideaway features rooms adorned with festive décor and a welcome amenity of s'mores, cocoa, and a glass ornament for keepsake.

In the heart of Central Oregon, SCP Redmond Hotel blends wellness-focused hospitality with elevated, locally inspired dining experiences. From farm-to-fork cuisine at Terra Kitchen to craft cocktails and mountain views at The Rooftop, every bite and sip reflects the region's abundance and SCP's commitment to conscious living. This season, The Rooftop's Holiday Igloo Dining Experience invites guests to savor a private chef-prepared dinner for two beneath the stars, complete with seasonal cocktails or mocktails, soft music, and festive table games. Guests can also book the Wellness and Winter Reset, featuring aromatherapy, herbal teas, wholesome snacks, and a locally crafted artist's journal for reflection and renewal.

California

Nestled along California's rugged northern coastline, SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm offers a serene escape where farm-to-table hospitality meets coastal calm. The Savor and Share Package pairs locally sourced dining at Terra Farm Kitchen with a meal donated to a local family in need, creating a stay that nourishes both guests and the community. For those seeking an immersive escape, the Mendocino Holiday Retreat captures the magic of the coast with suites dressed for the season, cocoa bombs for cozy evenings, tickets to the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens Festival of Lights, and fireside s'mores beneath the stars.

For travelers seeking sunshine this holiday season, Southern California sister properties Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP Hotels and SCP Seven4One Hotel offer a quintessential Laguna Beach escape where surf culture, sustainability, and seaside wellness come together in one of the coast's most iconic destinations. Guests can take part in the Polar Plunge and Cocoa Retreat, starting the morning with a guided plunge in the Pacific followed by a warm-up station featuring holiday teas, rich cocoa, and coffee, with an SCP beanie as a keepsake. The Jingle All the Way Package includes complimentary tickets for two to the Sawdust Winter Festival, shuttle service via decorated Land Rover or golf cart, and an evening featuring wine and a seasonal cheese board.

Hawaii

Rooted in the spirit of aloha, SCP Hilo Hotel invites guests to celebrate the season through island-inspired traditions that honor connection, creativity, and renewal. The Island Noel Package features rooms decorated with island greenery, local holiday sweets, and a hands-on ornament-making activity. The Wellness and Winter Reset includes peppermint aromatherapy, soothing teas in SCP mugs, and a private lei-making class for two, fostering rest and reconnection.

Colorado

With the Rockies rising in the distance, SCP Colorado Springs Hotel offers a seasonal mountain retreat. Guests can book the Cozy Colorado Christmas Package which includes rooms adorned with garlands and stockings, handcrafted holiday cookies, local hot cocoa, and two signature winter cocktails at the lobby bar. The Wellness and Winter Reset adds soothing essential oils, herbal teas, and wholesome snacks, with SCP mugs to bring a touch of warmth home.

Giftable stays, experiences, and certificates can be purchased to give the joy of mindful travel, unique stays, and lasting memories. For more information about SCP Hotels' festive programming or to make a reservation, please visit SCP Hotels Website.

About SCP Hotels

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, our communities, and the planet. SCP provides clean, fresh, energy efficient, low-waste accommodations, fitness and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes which share its core values. For more information, visit scphotel.com.

