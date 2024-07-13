Celebrated Gay Men's Specialist Psychotherapist and Coach Ken Howard, LCSW, CST, Launches Two New Online Courses

Ken Howard, LCSW, CST, stated, "These courses are a culmination of my years of experience helping gay men achieve their personal and professional goals. I am excited to offer these resources for gay men worldwide to benefit from specialized support that might otherwise be out of reach." Post this

As the host of "The Gay Therapy LA Podcast" and author of the popular blogs at GayTherapyLA.com and GayCoachingLA.com, Ken Howard brings a wealth of experience and expertise to these courses. With 32 years of experience, he is recognized as the most experienced gay men's specialist psychotherapist and coach in the United States today.

Course Details:

1. Starting Your Own Business: A Guide for Gay Male Entrepreneurs

This course is designed to empower gay men with the knowledge and tools needed to start and grow their own businesses. From adopting an entrepreneurial mind-set, to implementing practical tips on solo business management, Ken Howard shares practical advice, strategies, and insights to help participants navigate the unique challenges and opportunities faced by gay male entrepreneurs. This course will help students:

Learn an overview and some deep-dives into the focused mind-set needed to conceive, start, run, and evaluate a business for the long term

Have a clearer view of what's involved in opening a business, and how to approach the various facets of daily operations

Raise the level of confidence and comfort approaching the enterprise, and what it would mean to become a self-employed entrepreneur, "making a living, while making a difference." Enroll at: ken-s-site-cf15.thinkific.com/courses/gay-men-starting-their-own-business

2. Improving Sexual Confidence for Gay Men

This course addresses the specific needs of gay men looking to enhance their sexual confidence. Through a combination of coaching techniques, practical exercises, and expert guidance, Ken Howard helps participants build self-esteem, improve their relationships, and achieve greater sexual satisfaction and to learn:

An overview and some deep-dives into how gay men can self-assess their level of confidence in their sexuality and sexual performance, and how to increase it.

A specific, behavioral road-map on how to improve your confidence in sexual functioning and appreciate a positive self-image as a healthy, confident, happy gay man in society who expresses a joyful sexuality.

How to identify your Ideal Partner, and learn how to increase sexual skills, whether as a Top, bottom, or side, other sexual identity, whether in vanilla or kink play, and whether single or in a relationship (couple or polycule). Enroll at: ken-s-site-cf15.thinkific.com/courses/improving-sexual-confidence-for-gay-men

Ken Howard, LCSW, CST, stated, "These courses are a culmination of my years of experience working with gay men to help them achieve their personal and professional goals. I am excited to offer these resources in an accessible format, making it easier for gay men worldwide to benefit from specialized support that might otherwise be out of reach."

Why Choose These Courses?

Expert Guidance: Learn from the most experienced gay men's specialist psychotherapist and coach in the U.S.

Accessible and Affordable: Designed to make high-quality support available to those who may not afford individual coaching sessions.

Comprehensive Content: Each course offers in-depth, actionable strategies and insights tailored to the unique experiences of gay men.

Availability: The courses are available now on the Thinkific.com platform. For more information and to enroll, visit:

For more information about psychotherapy services (California residents) and coaching services, visit GayTherapyLA.com and GayCoachingLA.com.

About Ken Howard, LCSW, CST:

Ken Howard is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) in California, AASECT Certified Sex Therapist, and life/career/executive/relationship coach based in West Hollywood, California. He is dedicated to supporting the mental health and well-being of gay men, offering personalized coaching and therapy services. Ken works with gay male individuals, couples, and polycule relationships via online sessions. He is a retired Adjunct Associate Professor at the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work where he taught courses on LGBT Psycho/Social/Political Issues, Evidence-Based Psychotherapy Practice Methods, and Couples Therapy, in addition to continuing education courses for psychotherapists on HIV/AIDS. Ken is Certified in Consensual Non-Monogamy and Polyamorous Families from Sexual Health Alliance, and a Certified Psychiatric Social Worker. With 32 years of experience, Ken continues to be a leading voice and advocate for the gay community.

For media inquiries, please contact: Ken Howard, LCSW, CST

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (310) 339-5778

Media Contact

Ken Howard, LCSW, CST, Ken Howard, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, CST, Inc., 1 3103395778, [email protected] , gaytherapyla.com

SOURCE Ken Howard, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, CST, Inc.