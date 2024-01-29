Celebrating 10 Years of Excellence: Terra Site Constructors Rebrands to Terra Constructs

Babur R. Mian, President and CEO of Terra Constructs, explains the impetus behind the name change, "The name change is more than just a new branding strategy. It signifies an ongoing evolution of our entire company." Post this

Babur R. Mian, President and CEO of Terra Constructs, explains the impetus behind the name change, "The name change is more than just a new branding strategy. It signifies an ongoing evolution of our entire company. We've been helping clients with their building and infrastructure projects for the past decade, and now we are repositioning ourselves for the next era so our name matches our extensive capabilities. We want our clients to know that there are no boundaries when it comes to what we can do."

Terra Constructs' new brand features a renewed mission, vision, and core values that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to meet our clients' construction needs now and in the future. Our new website can be accessed at our new domain www.terraconstructs.com. We invite everyone to explore our site, showcasing our updated branding, commitment to innovation, and delivery of projects.

"This is a pivotal moment for the company as we celebrate our 10th anniversary and position ourselves for the next era to help our clients meet construction project challenges now and in the future," added Mian.

At Terra Constructs, we remain focused on being a trusted partner—providing in-depth expertise, delivering exceptional results, and building a sustainable future. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients, partners, and team members whose unwavering support has been instrumental in our success over the past decade.

**About Terra Constructs**

Established in 2014, Terra Constructs has a proven track record for delivering complex projects on schedule while maintaining high quality and safety standards. The company provides innovative solutions for Government (federal, state, and local), commercial, and industrial infrastructure and building construction projects throughout the continental U.S. and D.C. The company employs 85+ employees, including seasoned construction professionals, project managers, estimators, and skilled field employees. The firm is SBA 8(a) Certified and DBE, MBE, SBE, and LDBE certified in several states throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.terraconstructs.com

