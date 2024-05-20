Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence: InstantGMP's Unparalleled Commitment to Compliance

"As we celebrate 20 years of innovation and growth, we are immensely proud of the impact InstantGMP has had on the industries we serve," says Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. Post this

InstantGMP's journey began with a vision to streamline and enhance pharmaceutical manufacturing processes through advanced software solutions. Central to its mission was the development of an all-encompassing platform that seamlessly integrates manufacturing, inventory, and quality data, thus ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

At the heart of InstantGMP™ PRO software lies its innovative features designed to optimize operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. Among these features are:

Electronic Batch Records (EBR)

The EBR module stands as a testament to InstantGMP's commitment to innovation. By revolutionizing the handling of Master Production Records (MPR) and Batch Production Records (BPR), InstantGMP places control at the fingertips of operators.

With a user-friendly interface, operators can effortlessly access, view, track, and update essential project components, including project synopsis, materials information, documents, testing process results, and manufacturing instructions.

The integration of the EBR module not only saves time but also minimizes the risk of errors, facilitating real-time updates and ensuring adaptability and responsiveness in production.



Inventory Management System (IMS)



InstantGMP™ INV empowers manufacturers to maintain meticulous control over every facet of the inventory lifecycle. By ensuring accuracy and quality in inventory processes, operators can streamline operations, reduce inefficiencies, and minimize the risk of errors.



Additionally, the IMS facilitates thorough tracing, monitoring, and recording of inventory activities, ensuring compliance with regulations and creating an accurate audit trail for regulatory purposes.



Quality Management System (QMS)



The integrated QMS enables quality assurance professionals to access and control all necessary documentation related to deviation tracking, root cause identification, and investigations, ensuring a systematic approach to quality assurance.



Serving as a centralized platform for managing specifications, the QMS ensures meticulous verification of incoming raw materials and maintains the highest quality standards for outgoing finished products.



Document Management System (DMS)



InstantGMP's DMS replaces outdated paper-based systems, providing a secure platform to store, organize, and access all production and distribution records. By digitizing documentation processes, manufacturers can enhance efficiency, accessibility, and security while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.



While InstantGMP's initial focus was on pharmaceutical manufacturing, its innovative solutions have transcended boundaries, catering to a diverse range of industries. From biotech to dietary supplements, biologics, cannabis, CBD, hemp, and more, InstantGMP's software continues to revolutionize manufacturing processes across various sectors.



Despite its expansion into multiple industries, InstantGMP remains steadfast in its commitment to serving pharmaceutical and biotech companies. With a particular focus on startups and small laboratories within larger enterprises, InstantGMP continues to provide tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of these organizations, ensuring compliance, efficiency, and quality in manufacturing operations.



In recent years, InstantGMP has expanded its reach internationally, providing its all-in-one software solutions to companies across Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. By offering compliance and good manufacturing solutions on a global scale, InstantGMP reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in ensuring regulatory compliance and operational excellence worldwide.



"As we celebrate 20 years of innovation and growth, we are immensely proud of the impact InstantGMP has had on the industries we serve," says Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "Our pursuit of excellence and commitment to our customers have been instrumental in shaping our journey. As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing through cutting-edge solutions and unwavering integrity."



As InstantGMP commemorates its 20th anniversary, it reflects on two decades of transformative innovation and industry leadership. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, InstantGMP continues to support organizations worldwide, driving compliance, efficiency, and quality in every aspect of the manufacturing process.



As it embarks on the next chapter of its journey, InstantGMP remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of possibility and shaping the future of pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing.



To learn more about InstantGMP and its software solutions, contact the Sales Team to schedule a live demonstration of InstantGMP™ PRO.





About InstantGMP™, Inc.



Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").



As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in an electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

Media Contact

Jeremy Hall, InstantGMP Inc., 9196451073, [email protected], InstantGMP Inc.

Robert Pochadt, InstantGMP Inc., 919-645-1072, [email protected], InstantGMP Inc.

Twitter

SOURCE InstantGMP Inc.