Celebrating 20 Years of Growth, Beauty, and Opportunity: Sexton Lawn & Landscape, Inc. Marks a Milestone Achievement

"For over 20 years, one quote has guided me," shares Sexton, citing Zig Ziglar's wisdom: "You Can Have Everything in Life You Want if You Will Just Help Enough Other People Get What They Want." Post this

Recognizing the need for genuine leadership in the landscaping industry, Sid's experience in the US Coast Guard offered valuable lessons in effective management and mentorship, shaping the company's ethos of fostering meaningful careers. "For over 20 years, one quote has guided me," shares Sexton, citing Zig Ziglar's wisdom: "You Can Have Everything in Life You Want if You Will Just Help Enough Other People Get What They Want." At Sexton Lawn & Landscape, this ethos of service extends from the team to every aspect of the business.

From its modest beginnings to a multi-location enterprise spanning Daphne, Foley, and Monroeville, Sexton Lawn & Landscape, Inc. has continuously evolved, embracing innovation and technology to enhance service delivery and client satisfaction.

At the heart of Sexton Lawn & Landscape, Inc. lies a deep-seated commitment to enriching both the community and the environment. Through sustainable practices and community engagement initiatives, the company continues to leave a lasting impact. Sid's dedication extends beyond business success. As a former Fairhope Soccer Club board member and President, soccer coach, and organizer of the ENRG business networking group in Fairhope and Mobile, Sid passionately contributes to making the Gulf Coast of Alabama a vibrant and thriving community.

As Sexton Lawn & Landscape, Inc. embarks on its next chapter, the commitment to excellence, integrity, and client-centric service remains unwavering. With a renewed focus on innovation, sustainability, and employee development, the company is poised to lead the industry into a new era of landscaping excellence.

Media Contact

Katie Wilson, Sexton Lawn & Landscape, Inc., 1 251-626-3309, [email protected]

SOURCE Sexton Lawn & Landscape, Inc.