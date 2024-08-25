Celebrating 20 Years of National Dog Day! A Milestone of Love, Loyalty and Legacy

"I felt so strongly that they needed recognition for the all the wondrous things they are and the amazing roles they play in our lives." Post this

An exclusive interview with National Dog Day founder, Colleen Paige will be featured on DOGTV's social media channels at 3:00 pm eastern standard time. "DOGTV is thrilled to be the presenter of this year's 20th anniversary of National Dog Day," states DOGTV CEO Beke Lubeach. "It's an honor to be celebrating dogs and highlighting the importance of pet adoption throughout the day and as part of an ongoing partnership."

National Dog Day is very excited to welcome back long-time returning partner, Autotrader, a Cox Automotive brand, making it easier than ever for drivers to bring their pets on the road with an exclusive ASMR-inspired playlist, aimed at relaxing dogs and helping everyone enjoy their time on the road.

Available exclusively on Autotrader's Spotify profile, the ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) playlist is filled with tracks that can help ease dogs' car anxiety and transport them to some of their favorite memories like long walks on the beach, snowy Christmas mornings, or warm naps by the fireplace.

"Our pets are more than just animals, they are family, and their safety and comfort on the road are paramount," said Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. "At Autotrader, we are committed to providing a variety of resources to give customers the confidence to travel safely and comfortably with their dogs. With detailed travel tips, recommended car accessories, and now an ASMR playlist, every member of the family can enjoy the ride."

Two Decades of Highlights: Over the past two decades, National Dog Day has garnered widespread support and participation across the country. From star-studded events to heartwarming campaigns, the day has become synonymous with celebrating all things canine:

Over the years

Celebrity Support: Hollywood A-listers such as Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Reynolds, and Oprah Winfrey have lent their voices to the cause, sharing stories and pictures of their own beloved dogs and encouraging adoption.

Sports Teams Rally: Major sports teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Dallas Cowboys, have embraced National Dog Day by hosting special events at games, offering dog-themed merchandise, and even featuring adoptable dogs during halftime shows.

Government and Military Recognition: In 2013, the state of New York officially commemorated August 26 as National Dog Day through legislation, a landmark achievement that underscored the importance of this day. Additionally, the U.S. military has highlighted the incredible service of military working dogs, honoring their bravery and dedication.

A Life-Saving Legacy: Since its inception, it is estimated that over 1 million dogs have been saved through adoption events, awareness campaigns, and the tireless efforts of shelters and rescue organizations inspired by National Dog Day. These dogs have found loving homes, bringing joy and companionship to countless families.

The Importance of Adoption: National Dog Day is more than just a celebration; it is a call to action. With millions of dogs in shelters across the country, the importance of adoption cannot be overstated. Dogs bring immense joy, companionship, and even healing into our lives, and adopting a dog not only saves a life but also enriches our own in ways we could never imagine.

A Look Ahead: As we celebrate 20 years of National Dog Day, we reflect on the incredible journey so far and look forward to the future. With continued support from the public, we hope to save even more lives, inspire more adoptions, and ensure that every dog finds the loving home they deserve.

Join the Celebration! Whether you're a long-time dog owner, a first-time adopter, or simply a dog lover, we invite you to join us in celebrating National Dog Day. Share your stories, support your local shelters, and most importantly, give your dog an extra hug today.

For our 20th anniversary, please consider donating $20 or more, to our Support Fund at www.nationaldogday.com/donate which not only helps to keep this special mission alive and helps save abandoned dogs, but assists low income dog parents with emergency medical care, as well as assists with special needs dog's wheelchairs and accessories and assists pet parents and shelters in times of natural disaster.

For more information about National Dog Day and how you can get involved, visit (http://www.nationaldogday.com

