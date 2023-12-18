Celebrating 20 Years of Success: Complete Discovery Source, Inc. Reflects on Milestones and Future Plans

Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS), a global leader in eDiscovery and legal data management, is excited to announce its 20th anniversary.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS), a global leader in eDiscovery and legal data management, is excited to announce its 20th anniversary. As the company marks this significant milestone, it reflects on the achievements and growth of the past two decades while looking forward to the future.

Founder and CEO Ron Ramnarayan established CDS in 2003, after immigrating to the US in 1978 from Guyana and subsequently becoming a successful entrepreneur. CDS remains privately held and independently operated, having weathered various challenges in its 20 years, including industry consolidation, economic downturns, and the COVID-19 pandemic. As CDS heads into the next era, the company is thriving, motivated by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

"Our employees are the backbone of CDS, and their hard work, creativity, and diligence have been instrumental in our success," said Ron Ramnarayan, founder and CEO. "It hasn't been the easiest road, but growing organically has allowed us to keep the focus on our clients, some of whom have been with us for many years. Their trust and loyalty, their willingness to collaborate and grow with us over the years, has made us better and allowed us to achieve great things."

Since its founding, CDS has maintained its position as a trusted partner for eDiscovery services and solutions, with numerous achievements along the way that have shaped its remarkable success story. From launching revolutionary products to expanding its market presence globally, the company has continually pushed boundaries and set new industry standards.

"For two decades, we've been dedicated to integrating new technologies and offering purpose-fit solutions so that clients have the best technology on the market, delivered by experts," said Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer, CDS. "We couldn't have hit this anniversary milestone without our technology partners, both longstanding and new, who have worked with us to provide better outcomes for our mutual clients and users."

Looking ahead, CDS remains committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients. The company continues to invest in research and development, expand its product portfolio, and strengthen its strategic partnerships. The goal is to further enhance the customer experience, anticipate market trends, and stay at the forefront of technology advancements.

"We are immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past 20 years. Staying independent requires deep and broad skills, a hyperfocus on serving clients and supporting employees, and a stringent, practical management style," said Vinnie Budhram, Chief Operating Officer, CDS. "This anniversary is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and the support of our partners. We're looking forward to the next chapter in our journey as we continue to innovate and shape the future of eDiscovery."

About Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS)

Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS) is a global leader in legal data management, delivering litigation technology, eDiscovery solutions, digital forensics, managed services, and consulting to corporations, law firms and government agencies. For more than 20 years, CDS has pioneered the delivery of best-in-class eDiscovery software and professional services to support the most complex projects. CDS is a nationally certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with headquarters in New York, offices in Chicago, Atlanta, Washington DC, San Francisco, London, and Zurich, and highly secure data centers around the world.

