Celebrating 20 Years of Wellness: Wellness Workdays Marks Milestone Anniversary

"From our initial focus on nutrition to our current position as a leader in workplace wellness, our commitment to promoting impactful wellbeing solutions remains unwavering," said Debra Wein, CEO and founder of Wellness Workdays. Post this

Reflecting on the journey over the past 20 years, here are some key milestones in Wellness Workdays' history:

January 2000: Launch of the inaugural Wellness Workdays newsletter, laying the foundation for ongoing education and engagement.

2004: Shifting focus towards population health, leveraging research insights to design strategic wellness programs that drive positive outcomes.

2005: Accelerometers are added to support data and tracking before FitBit was founded.

2013: Establishment of the Wellness Workdays Dietetic Internship, pioneering a unique program outside traditional university and hospital settings.

2014: Established new headquarters in Hingham, Mass, providing a central hub for innovation and collaboration.

2014: Hosted the first Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference, fostering knowledge exchange and thought leadership in the industry.

2015-2020: Organized in-person conferences, transitioning seamlessly to virtual formats in response to changing needs and circumstances.

2017: Introduction of biometric and other screenings for clients, enhancing the focus on preventive healthcare.

2019: Expansion of dietetic internship partnerships with prestigious organizations including the Boston Celtics, Duke University, Notre Dame, and others.

2018: Launch of the Best Wellness Employer Certification, providing benchmarking opportunities and recognizing organizations committed to employee wellbeing.

2018: Acquisition of Occupational Medical Consulting, a leading health coaching and training firm, expanding service offerings and expertise.

2020: Strengthened occupational health partnerships, addressing the intersection of workplace safety and employee wellbeing.

2023: Introduction of Certified Behavioral Health and Wellness Certification, alongside Workplace Wellbeing for Safety Professionals Training.

2024: Strategic partnership with Larry Chapman, a renowned workplace wellness expert, to further advance industry knowledge and practices.

"It's an incredible milestone to celebrate 20 years of empowering organizations to prioritize employee wellbeing," said Debra Wein, CEO and founder of Wellness Workdays. "From our initial focus on nutrition to our current position as a leader in workplace wellness, our commitment to promoting impactful wellbeing solutions remains unwavering. We are grateful for the trust and commitment of our clients and partners and look forward to continued innovation and impact in the years ahead."

As Wellness Workdays commemorates its 20th anniversary, the company reaffirms its dedication to transforming workplace health, one organization at a time. With a steadfast focus on outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays looks ahead to a future where employee wellbeing is not just a priority but a fundamental pillar of organizational excellence.

Watch the full video from our 11th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference HERE. For more information about Wellness Workdays and its worksite wellness offerings, visit https://www.wellnessworkdays.com/.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of measurable workplace well programs that produce quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improved employee productivity. With two decades of providing outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays has helped organizations in all industries generate greater value through improved employee health. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition, and best practices awards for our clients, including New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association, Merck KGaA, and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter,LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Wellness Workdays, 781.741.5483, [email protected], https://www.wellnessworkdays.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Wellness Workdays