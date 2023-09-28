Celebrating 25 Years of Holistic Healing: Santhigram Wellness Kerala Ayurveda unveils Global Online Ayurveda Library

Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda celebrates a quarter-century of promoting holistic wellness and introduces the Global Online Ayurveda Library, a comprehensive resource for Ayurvedic knowledge.

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda, established in 1998, celebrates its 25th anniversary as a trusted provider of genuine Ayurvedic services across the USA, Canada, and India.

The company's mission has always been to spread Ayurveda's benefits and transform lives through natural healing.

Santhigram's commitment to holistic healing has earned global acclaim, and the company is recognized as a leading provider of Authentic Kerala Ayurveda treatments.

On March 19, 2023, a virtual celebration was hosted, featuring ceremonial lamp lightings, speeches from company leaders, and insights from wellness experts.

The highlight was the launch of the Global Online Ayurveda Library (GOAL), aiming to educate and engage individuals about Ayurveda.

Santhigram expresses gratitude for the support received over the years and reiterates its commitment to making Ayurveda accessible and affordable globally.

