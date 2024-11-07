Celebrating 40 Years of Music: Upcoming Events for the Frederick Children's Chorus 40th Anniversary Season

An unforgettable season of performances and events

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we invite the community to join us for an unforgettable season of performances and events. This milestone marks four decades of passion, dedication, and artistic expression, and we are thrilled to bring a variety of events to the region. From concerts to collaborative performances and community gatherings, this anniversary season promises something for everyone.

November 19 – LMM/TC Winter Concert

6:30 PM | Evangelical Lutheran Church

We kick off our holiday season with the LMM/TC Winter Concert, a performance that showcases our young musicians from the Little Music Makers (LMM) and Training Chorus (TC) programs. This concert is free for family and friends, and it's a perfect opportunity to see our talented youngest students perform in a supportive, joyful setting.

December 8 – Winter Concert, Celebrate with Us!

3:00 PM | St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church

Join us for our annual Winter Concert, showcasing an inspiring selection of seasonal and choral classics that highlight the talents of our vocalists. Come see what they have been working hard on all fall, practicing, and rehearsing together. Our singers are excited to present this performance to you. We are thrilled to open our doors to the community, inviting children 18 and under to attend free of charge. We welcome families, community members, and partnering organizations to celebrate the holidays and the season with us. We would love to have you join us for an evening filled with warmth, music, and community. Celebrate with us!

December 11 – Festival of Lights

6:30 PM | City Hall

Join us at the City Hall for the Festival of Lights, Each year the Festival of Lights brings the true spirit of the season to young and old alike. Holiday greetings, carols, and inspirational messages are all part of this community tradition-based event that highlights the true meaning of the holiday season. Attendees join in the program with a moving candle-lighting ceremony, filling the courtyard with magnificent light. The 2024 Festival of Lights will include a special musical performance by The Frederick Children's Chorus and an inspirational message from community leader, Jessica El-Zeftawy. Arrive early to grab a hot cup of cocoa, coffee, or a specialty latte from this year's vendor, Eklectic Coffee Bar! They'll be onsite at the City Hall courtyard from 6 PM to 8 PM.

December 17 – Messiah Sing-Along

8:00 PM | The Weinberg Center for the Arts

Our annual Messiah Sing-Along is back by popular demand! Join your fellow music lovers, a professional orchestra, superstar soloists, and a magnificent stage chorus performing select choruses and arias of the Messiah by G. F. Handel. A Frederick community holiday tradition since 1994, director Judith DuBose will conduct a forty-voice chorus, twenty-piece orchestra, and four soloists through select choruses and arias of the Messiah by G. F. Handel. The audience is invited to join the chorus for select numbers such as the Hallelujah Chorus and For Unto Us a Child is Born. Copies of the full vocal score will be for sale in the lobby.

December 21 & 22 – Collaborative Performance with the Maryland Symphony Orchestra

December 21, 7:00 PM & December 22, 3:00 PM | The Maryland Theater

In partnership with the Maryland Symphony Orchestra, join us for a magical two-day performance at the historic Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown, celebrating the holiday season in grand style. This special "Home for the Holidays" concert brings together our talented singers with the powerful sound of a full symphony to deliver a delightful mix of classical and seasonal favorites. Immerse yourself in the essence of the holidays as you enjoy beloved traditional and popular music, enhanced by a special appearance from Santa Claus himself, who will lead the audience in a joyful Christmas Sing-Along. Perfect for audiences of all ages, this enchanting evening promises to create lasting memories for everyone. Gather your loved ones and celebrate the warmth and spirit of the season with us. Don't miss this unforgettable experience!

December 27 – LaFayette Symposium

2:00 PM | City Hall

We invite the community to join us in celebrating a historic milestone and showcasing the talents of some of our youngest singers as we kick off the 200th anniversary weekend of Lafayette's 1824 visit to Frederick, Maryland. This special occasion will welcome Lafayette himself, portrayed by renowned living historian Mark Schneider of Colonial Williamsburg, who will return in style to City Hall Park. Join us for this FREE community event, hosted by the Lafayette in Frederick Committee, as we bring history to life with the Marquis de Lafayette's grand return. Part of the Lafayette 200 commemoration, this celebration joins Frederick with communities across the nation in honoring the legacy of America's beloved French ally—a Revolutionary War hero and human rights advocate. Be part of the fun and experience of living history during this memorable tribute to a celebrated figure in American history.

Special Event - "Sea Sharp" will be Sailing Through the Winter Solstice

Throughout the season | on Carroll Creek

Continuing the tradition but with a new vessel this year. Last year we had to retire Handle It and we're thrilled to announce the launch of our 4th year and 40th Anniversary Season of Sea Sharp, our specially designed boat featured in Carroll Creek's Sailing Through the Winter Solstice! Adorned to celebrate our 40th anniversary, Sea Sharp brings music to the water and lights up Carroll Creek throughout the season. We hope to gather support and votes for Sea Sharp in this holiday tradition, helping us raise funds to support our singers throughout the year. Be sure to visit Carroll Creek, enjoy the lights, take a selfie with Sea Sharp, Post, Tag, and support your favorite boat!

We are deeply grateful for the support of our patrons, partners, and community members over the past 40 years. As we continue our mission to inspire, educate, and enrich young voices through music, we look forward to creating lasting memories together during this celebratory season.

About Us

Founded in 1985, The Frederick Children's Chorus has been a vital part of the community's music and arts landscape, celebrating the joy and transformative power of music. Our programs cater to a diverse audience, promoting musical appreciation and growth among individuals of all ages, regardless of their financial status. We aim to provide children with a welcoming space where they can learn and thrive.

